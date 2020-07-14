San Joaquin County’s Office of Education and Office of Public Health Services released a joint statement on Monday recommending that all schools in the county revert to distance learning to start the year.
“Understanding the virus and its local community spread is essential when deciding when and how to reopen schools for the school year,” Dr. Maggie Park, the county’s Public Health Officer, and James Mousalimas, the county’s Superintendent of Schools, said in Monday’s statement. “It is for that reason that we are strongly recommending that schools and districts begin the 2020-2021 school year on a 100% distance learning model at least through the end of August.”
The release rattled off the county’s numbers related to the COVID-19 pandemic as of Monday: 6,988 positive cases, with 642 of them younger than 18 years old, and intensive care units at 121% capacity.
Worldwide, the number climbed above 13 million cases on Monday, with more than 570,000 deaths.
Districts in the county and across California finished the spring with distance learning after the state shut things down in March. In June, Lodi Unified School District voted to return to in-person classes, with an option to sign up for distance learning available through July 10.
Lodi Unified has a board of trustees meeting at 7 p.m. tonight.
“We will review this recommendation in mid-August to determine if the situation has improved enough for schools to begin to offer a modified form of in-person instruction in September,” Park and Mousalimas’ statement said. “Until then, districts and schools should focus their resources, training and expertise in providing the best-quality distance learning education possible for all students.”
The two county officials said they would work together to amend the San Joaquin County guidance document for schools on how to address the challenges of the pandemic.
However, their belief is that in-person instruction is the best way to serve the students of the county, they said.
“Beyond the increased educational opportunities that come with being physically in a classroom, children also learn social-emotional skills and receive other supports and benefits from being at school,” the statement read. “However, any return to in-person instruction must be guided by the evolving scientific understanding of COVID-19 and the facts of its spread in San Joaquin County.”