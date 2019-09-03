Lodi Unified School District officials are hoping to obtain a grant that will help teachers and staff better prepare all students -- including those with special needs -- for life after graduation.
The district's Board of Education will receive information at tonight's meeting about the Inclusive Early Education and Expansion Program, which increases access for children younger than 5 years of age to inclusive early learning and care programs.
The program supports the inclusion of children with disabilities and exceptional needs, including children with severe disabilities, in early learning and care settings as mandated by the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act.
There is $165.3 million in available funding for the program through the California Department of Education, and the district is looking to apply for $5 million. The district must provide a 33 percent contribution in local resources in order to be eligible, according to the grant application.
According to a PowerPoint presentation included in today's meeting agenda, the IEEEP will create a "preschool to employment" path for students, which includes earning a diploma, considering college after high school and earning a living wage, according to the presentation.
The grant would also increase the total number of children enrolled Lodi Unified preschools by as many as 500.
There are currently 878 children enrolled in preschool at the district, according to the PowerPoint. Of those 878 preschool students, there are 245 with special needs in 22 classrooms. The remaining 633 students are enrolled in general education across 32 classrooms.
In addition, the grant will allow for preschool classrooms to have one general education para-educator and at least one special education para-educator, according to the presentation.
Currently, general education and special education instructors co-teach at Clairmont Elementary School. The general education instructors at Parklane and Beckman elementary schools are supported by an itinerant special education teacher, according to the presentation.
The grant will upgrade existing special education preschool classrooms to state standards, which includes adding restrooms and increasing square footage of learning areas, according to the presentation.
The district is hoping the grant will help the program generate $2.4 million in revenue, which could increase with the enrollment of additional students with special needs, according to the presentation.
The board must make a decision to approve the district's application at its Sept. 17 meeting, according to the staff report.
The deadline to apply for grant funding is Sept. 27, according to the California Department of Education. The district would be notified of its allocation on Nov. 18.