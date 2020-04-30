contributed free 18 and over
NAMI Connection
–
Lodi Memorial Hospital
NAMI Connections is a peer-based mutual support group for people facing mental health challenges. The Support Group is free and confidential. They are held every Friday for 90 minutes, in themain board room, led by trained facilitators living in recovery and designed to connect, encourage, and support participants using a structured support group model.
WQe meet on the 1st and 3rd Fridays
Upcoming dates
- Fri, May 1 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, May 15 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, May 29 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, Jun 12 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, Jun 26 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, Jul 10 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, Jul 24 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, Aug 7 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, Aug 21 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, Sep 4 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, Sep 18 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, Oct 2 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, Oct 16 @ 6:00 pm
- Fri, Oct 30 @ 6:00 pm
Schedules
- Starting Friday, November 15th, 2019, repeats every 2 weeks on Friday until Thursday, December 31, 2020 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Venue
Lodi Memorial Hospital975 Fairmond Ave.
Lodi, CA 95336
Contact
NAMI Office
