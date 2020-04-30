NAMI Connections is a peer-based mutual support group for people facing mental health challenges. The Support Group is  free and confidential. They are held every Friday for 90 minutes, in themain board room,  led by trained facilitators living in recovery and designed to connect, encourage, and support participants using a structured support group model.

 WQe meet on the 1st and 3rd Fridays 

Upcoming dates

  • Starting Friday, November 15th, 2019, repeats every 2 weeks on Friday until Thursday, December 31, 2020 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm

Venue

Lodi Memorial Hospital

975 Fairmond Ave.
Lodi, CA 95336

Contact

NAMI Office
209-468-3755
info@namisanjoaquin.org
