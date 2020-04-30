contributed free family friendly seniors 18 and over
NAMI Family Support Group
Calvary Lodi Church
Do you have a family member who is living with a mental illness? Are you looking for support and education? NAMI San Joaquin offers family support groups throughout the county.
NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Family Support Group is where families and friends join a caring group of individuals helping one another by utilizing their collective lived experiences and learned wisdom. Family members can achieve a renewed sense of hope for their loved one living with a mental health challenge.
We meet on the fourth Thursday every month from 6Pm to 7:30PM
Schedules
- Starting Thursday, November 28th, 2019, repeats every month on the 4th Thursday until Thursday, December 31, 2020 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
Venue
Calvary Lodi Church2301 W. Lodi Ave.
Lodi, CA
Contact
John Weston
