Do you have a family member who is living with a mental illness? Are you looking for support and education? NAMI San Joaquin offers family support groups throughout the county.

NAMI, National Alliance on Mental Illness, Family Support Group is where families and friends join a caring group of individuals helping one another by utilizing their collective lived experiences and learned wisdom. Family members can achieve a renewed sense of hope for their loved one living with a mental health challenge.

We meet on the fourth Thursday every month from 6Pm to 7:30PM