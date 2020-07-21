STOCKTON — On July 7 the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors approved the expansion of the County’s Small Business Assistance Grant Program which will expand the parameters of the grant funding criteria and devotes approximately $8 million for the following:
- Micro Business Assistance Grant Program, which will assist business with zero full-time employees (other than the business owners). The maximum grant is $4,000.
- Small Business Assistance Grant Program — Round 2. An extension of the grant program launched ib June, and will assist small businesses with as many as 50 full-time employees. The maximum grant is limited to the number of full-time employees multiplied by $2,000.
- Enhanced Small Business Assistance Grant Program, which will assist businesses with between 51 and 250 employees. The maximum grant is $100,000.
- Personal Protective Equipment Grant Program, which will provide businesses of any size with PPE supplies, such as masks, which will be available for pick-up at a location determined by the county.
Grant application forms are available at www.sjgov.link/grants. In order to apply for grant funding, businesses should submit a complete application package via email to SmallBusinessGrant@sjgov.org. This new round of grants will end on Aug. 31 and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, email SmallBusinessGrantQuestions@sjgov.org.