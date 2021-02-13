According to a national online insurance analysis company, the Stockton-Lodi metropolitan area is one of the best places to buy or sell your home.
This week, Insurify.com ranked Stockton and Lodi as the fifth hottest housing market in the nation, based on data compiled from Realtor.com.
The Stockton-Lodi area scored a rating of 94 on the list, with the median home price estimated at $467,525, 37.5% higher than the national average. In addition, homes typically spend just 41 days on the market, 46.1% lower than the national average, according to Insurify.
Realtor Ryan Sherman said the housing market in the area has been resilient for the last couple of years, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sherman said homebuyers coming to the area include younger couples who are leaving the Bay Area but still working there, as well as empty-nesters who are selling their homes after 20 or 30 years looking for a “laid back” life in retirement.
He added that homebuyers like the Lodi area for its proximity to the Bay Area, Lake Tahoe and Sacramento, as well as the friendliness of its wine industry.
“The agri-tourism, or the tourism in general here makes Lodi a much more friendly environment,” he said. “You have a better chance at talking to a winery owner, or a winemaker at a Lodi winery than you do at a place in the Napa Valley, and a lot of people enjoy that.”
Sherman also said the affordability of a large Lodi home is also attracting new residents, particularly couples in the 25-35 age range with children.
He said a 2,700 square-foot home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms close to Downtown Lodi is typically priced at about $500,000, whereas the same type of residence in a community like Danville or Livermore sells at about $1.5 million.
The Stockton-Lodi area was one of six housing markets that made the top 20 list, with the Vallejo-Fairfield area rating the highest at 96.9 with a median home price of $496,750 — 46.1% higher than the national average. Median days on the market in the Solano County cities were determined to be 32 days, 57.9% lower than the national average, Insurify said.
Modesto placed ninth on Insurify’s list, while Fresno placed 14th and the Sacramento-Roseville-Arden-Arcade area placed 15th.
The Visalia-Porterville area rounded out the list at 20th, where homes stay on the market about 49 days and sell for $332,525.
Burlington, N.C, Fort Wayne, Ind. and Colorado Springs, Colo. ranked second, third and fourth on the list, respectively.
Marty Hackworth, president of the Lodi Association of Realtors, said he is not surprised by Insurify’s rankings.
“We’re seeing buyers coming from the East Bay because they like the proximity to the Bay Area, where they can still go to work, and because it’s cheaper to buy here,” he said. “Our challenge in Lodi is that buyers are everywhere, but sellers are not.”
Hackworth said that as of Friday, there were a total of 40 homes for sale in Lodi, which is down from 174 at this time last year.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic had cooled the selling market, as less people are inclined to move to another locale. Conversely, California remains the place people want to live, which drives up the amount of people looking to purchase a new home.
Lack of inventory, he said, could partially be attributed to a decline in the number of homes in foreclosure, as well.
“We’re facing inventory challenges, and it’s a bit of a distraction for buyers,” Hackworth said. “My best advice to those looking to buy is to find a great Realtor. It’s the best place to put your money, and they’ll help you find the right home.”
Data scientists at Insurify evaluated cities based on Realtor.com’s Market Hotness Index, which scores each city based on days on market and online views per property.
Cities received scores from 1 to 100, and those whose homes had fewer days on the market and higher views per property, indicative of higher demand, received a higher rating.
Conversely, cities whose homes had more days on the market and fewer views per property, indicative of a lower demand, received a lower score.
Insurify’s scientists took the average Market Hotness Score for each city over the past three months, then used them to identify the top 20 cities with the hottest home markets.
As of January, the median listing price of a home in the United States was $346,162, 15.37% higher than January 2020, when the median listing price of a home was only $300,045, according to Insurify.
Homes remain on the market about 76 days, the company said, an 11.11% decrease since January 2020, when the average home spent 85 days on the market.
To view the complete list of top housing markets, visit www.insurify.com/insights/cities-with-the-hottest-real-estate-markets-2021.