Rosewood Bar & Grill to close doors permanently

A Downtown Lodi institution is hanging up its hat. After 18 years in business, Rosewood Bar & Grill is closing permanently.
“Regretfully, and after sincere thought and consideration, we made the decision not to reopen Rosewood amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” managing member Russ Munson said in a statement. “With the uncertainty of what the future holds, it is time to close this chapter.”
The upscale bistro is known for its classic American cuisine, cocktails and more.
Munson and the investment group that own the restaurant thanked the Downtown Lodi business community for giving Rosewood a warm welcome 18 years ago and supporting the restaurant.
“It’s been a privilege to be part of Lodi’s culinary community,” Brenda Akin said on behalf of Rosewood’s investors.
About 25 employees will lose their jobs, though they are welcome to apply to Wine & Roses for any future positions, according to Heather Isbill, director of sales and marketing at Wine & Roses. Anyone with a Rosewood gift card may redeem it at Towne House Restaurant at Wine & Roses for up to a year.
Rosewood closed its doors in March during the first round of shelter-in-place orders, and has not reopened since.
“We would like to send out a special thank you to all of our farmer and food maker friends gifting our kitchen with the most beautiful and delicious ingredients which we proudly featured on our menus, and to our dedicated staff, customers, and community for being a part of Rosewood over the past 18 years,” Munson said.
While Rosewood is closing, Wine & Roses — which Munson also manages — has been holding on as business picks back up, Isbill said.
“We are happy to be serving our community again,” she said.