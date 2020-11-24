While residents are being asked not to gather in large groups for Thanksgiving and big-box retailers are holding week-long Black Friday events to discourage giant crowds, Downtown Lodi will still be open for its annual holiday sales event.
Small Business Saturday will kick off the holiday shopping rush for Lodi’s small businesses this weekend, particularly along School, Oak, Pine and Elm streets.
However, the annual shopping tradition will look slightly different due to COVID-19 and San Joaquin County’s demotion to the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.
“(Owners) need to have social distancing standing information posted, as well as how many people will be allowed into their store,” Lodi Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Pat Patrick said. “They will also have balloons out in front of their stores to let people know they are open. We’re trying to put people as ease, so they know merchants are doing what they can to keep everyone safe. We are hoping all the shops do that, because we know people are very, very concerned.”
Small Business Saturday will begin at 10 a.m., and merchants will be offering sales, discounts and special items for purchase throughout the day.
Shoppers at Fashion Safari will receive a free gift with a $50 purchase, while Cheese Central will have a variety of gifts for friends, family or even yourself, including seasonal chocolates or everything one might need for a charcuterie board. The shop will also be introducing its “Cheese Club,” which offers 12 different cheeses through the mail on a quarterly basis, along with educational materials about the items in your package.
“All of the small businesses I’ve spoken to in Lodi, we’ve all bobbed and wavered to stay open,” owner Cindy Della Monica said. “I don’t know how the restaurants will survive this holiday season.”
With temperatures getting colder, many restaurants have been able to set tents up at their storefronts with portable heaters to keep patrons warm. And because the county is in the purple tier once again, indoor seating is prohibited.
Patrick said the city is working on several ideas to increase outdoor seating space for restaurants, which have been the industry hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, he was confident people will come downtown on Saturday and support their local merchants.
“It makes no sense to go out to a Walmart or a Home Depot or any of the bigger merchants, when you can go to a smaller retailer and find the same things for an equal or better price,” he said.
One thing that will be different this year, Della Monica said, is that shops will not be providing special goodies such as hot tea or cocoa, or edible snacks to patrons as they enter or exit stores due to COVID.
However, the Downtown Business Alliance will still be decorating a Christmas tree on Saturday, and free carriage rides will be provided from noon to 4 p.m. Rides will be offered every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. every Saturday, weather permitting, through Dec. 19.
Local Boy Scouts will also be installing holiday wreaths around Downtown on Saturday as well.