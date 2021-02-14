Are you taking steps to take care of your health at work?
The American Heart Association is teaming up with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial and Dameron Hospital to teach area residents about workplace wellness in a virtual symposium.
COVID-19 has brought changes to how people work. Some people now work from home. Others have seen reduced hours or furloughs, and have turned to the gig economy to close the gap. Even those still going to their jobs each day have new routines to deal with.
Changes to a workplace environment, personnel and priorities can affect emotional health and increase stress levels, and that can take an emotion and even physical toll. The 209 Worksite Wellness Symposium aims to give employers and workers the tools to cope with these changes and increase wellness in the workplace.
“A healthier San Joaquin County starts with a healthier workforce,” said nurse Katie Grimm, the patient care executive for Lodi Memorial. “Understanding the health disparities that exist in certain industries and tailoring support to their unique wellness needs helps create a self-reinforcing environment that can lead to increased productivity, less absenteeism, and health-spend savings for employees and employers.”
Lodi District Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Pat Patrick will serve as the symposium’s moderator. The event will feature keynote presenter Nick Buettner, vice president of Product for Blue Zones, a health and wellness organization that uses the study of longevity and health in “Blue Zones” to help people and communities live longer, better lives.
Other panelists include:
- Katherine Gonzales, community well-being manager for Lodi Memorial.
- Kevin Vondergeest, orthopedic practice manager for Lodi Memorial.
- Nurse Jill Borth, care management manager for Lodi Memorial.
The 209 Worksite Wellness Symposium will be held via Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The symposium is free and open to the public. To register, visit bit.ly/2YD8CBo.