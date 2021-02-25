New business looking to give Lodi economy a charge

Batteries Plus, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, lightbulb, key fob and phone repair franchise, opened its newest store on Monday at 369 S. Lower Sacramento Road in Lodi.
The new location is owned and operated by local resident and entrepreneur Chris Diller. With a background in the auto part industry,
“Batteries Plus of Lodi will meet the need for those that need immediate repair for devices, quality products in-stock and same-day services,” Diller said. “Our local team will be there to help provide a memorable experience that is readily accessible to residents, local businesses, and more to meet their demand for a quick and efficient shopping experience, conveniently located in their neighborhood.”
Founded in 1988 in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus has become the nation’s largest and fastest-growing battery, light bulb and smartphone/tablet repair company.
“Chris Diller and the new Batteries Plus location will be an excellent addition to our team,” said Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus. “We are excited for Chris and his location to grow within their community and provide our products and services to their neighbors in Lodi.”
To find out more information about the new Lodi location, visit www.batteriesplus.com/store-locator/ca/lodi/ or call 209-370-6343.