As many as 560 new single-family homes could be built in Lodi soon in an area of town that has seen a boon of residential development.
The Lodi City Council will hold a public hearing on Wednesday to discuss a special election that could annex six parcels in the southern part of Lodi into the city’s Community Facilities District located along South Lower Sacramento Road.
Last month, the city sent special election ballots to 129 landowners who own property located on the northwest corner of the Lower Sacramento Road and Harney Lane intersection, as well as in the existing facilities district.
The results will be tallied Wednesday night. If more than two-thirds of the landowners vote “yes,” the council will adopt a resolution that will begin the annexation process. The six parcels eyed for annexation will then be subdivided into 560 lots.
The total land footprint extends from Harney Lane to the ends of Calla and Van Ruiten drives, which were built as part of the Gateway South Subdivision development currently under construction.
Landowners will be subject to a special tax of $500 for single family homes developed and $145 for multi-family homes that are developed. Both special taxes will be increased by 2% each year.
The estimated annual revenue at buildout of the development is $300,000, according to Wednesday’s staff report.
The special taxes levied would pay for police and fire protection, maintenance of parks, open space and a public masonry wall, as well as flood and storm protection services. Taxes will also pay for hazardous material cleanup in the development.
Wednesday's meeting begins at 7 p.m.