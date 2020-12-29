This week, residents and business owners have yet another opportunity to apply for financial assistance during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
San Joaquin County announced Monday it has begun accepting applications from small businesses and non-profit organizations as part of its Small Business Grant Program.
The program will provide assistance to address expenses such as rent or leases, mortgage, utilities, or personal protective equipment for business who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A total of $10 million in funding is available, and small businesses and nonprofits have until Jan. 31 to apply for a maximum of $25,000.
In addition, the county is offering $5 million in Family COVID-19 Assistance Grant Program funding to provide assistance with rent or leases, mortgages or utility bills. Grants of as much as $5,000 are awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
Families must have incomes below specified thresholds. For example, one person applying for funding must earn less than $4,375 a month, while a couple must earn less than $5,000 a month. Income for a family of eight must not exceed $8,250 a month.
The deadline to apply for the family grant is also Jan. 31.
Applications and more information can be found online at www.sjgov.org/covid-19/grants.
“San Joaquin County's CARES Act grant program has already provided $7.7 million in small business cash grants which has been tremendously helpful to struggling businesses and nonprofits throughout the county,” Board of Supervisors chair Kathy Miller said in a media statement Monday.
“Because the COVID-19 pandemic continues to devastate many businesses as well as families, the County has expanded its grant program efforts to assist as many qualifying organizations and individuals as possible within the community,” she said.
County staff is available to answer any questions Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by emailing SmallBusinessGrantQuestions@sjgov.org or FamilyCOVIDGrantQuestions@sjgov.org.
The City of Lodi is also currently accepting applications for its own Small Business Assistance program, which was approved by the city council last week.
Grants of as much as $10,000 are available to small businesses and nonprofits with less than 25 full-time employees, and funding must be used to pay rents, leases, mortgages or utility costs; to purchase supplies and materials that help prevent the spread of COVID-19; or to pay for costs associated with following public health orders.
Applications are available online at www.lodi.gov/180/Neighborhood-Services-Division, and must be submitted by Jan. 15 at 5 p.m.