Looking for a creative, fun way to show your appreciation for local health care workers?
Local pottery painting studio The Mud Mill, which is celebrating its 17th anniversary this month, has launched a new project to allow you to do just that. For $15, participants will be able to purchase and decorate a mug to show their support and appreciation for the staff at Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
Owner Vicki Snell said she wanted to find a unique way to give back to the frontline workers in Lodi who have battled the pandemic for nearly a year.
“It’s just a feel good thing for us to do,” she said.
To participate, a customer would come in and purchase a mug, which comes with four colors of paint and a blank note addressed to a nurse or a doctor. On it the customer can write a personal message, either inspirational or a thank you message, and sign it.
Once the mug has been painted with an inspirational or supportive message, the mug and card will be brought back to the Mud Mill, where the mugs will be fired.
The mug will be delivered to the recipient with the note inside.
Snell hopes that there will be 100 mugs ready to be delivered to Adventist Health Lodi Memorial in time for Valentine’s Day. She is hoping she can get other Downtown businesses to donate gift certificates or other items to put inside the mugs.
Customer Mary Campbell and her son Liam, 11, recently painted four mugs together. One of the mugs has a heart with a stethoscope being part of the heart, and on the back of the mug it reads “Nurse life.” Another one says “Work of heart” and has a stethoscope with the lines of it leading to a heart. A third one says “Thanks health heroes.”
The duo enjoyed being part of the project.
“It’s just a way we can give back to the health care workers and let them know we support them during this difficult and isolating time,” she said.