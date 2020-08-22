Despite a second surge in the rise of positive COVID-19 cases in early July and a second order from Gov. Gavin Newsom for businesses to shut down indoor activity, the unemployment rate in San Joaquin County has continued to decline.
The California Employment Development Department released its July labor market statistics on Friday, and numbers indicate that the jobless rate in the county was 14.8%, down from 15.8% in June and 18% in April, when businesses initially closed and laid off workers.
“We’re really seeing the effect of how the shutdown orders in the hospitality sectors improved,” Jeff Michael, director of the Center for Business Policy and Research at University of the Pacific said.
“(Unemployment in that sector) just stopped in its tracks in July,” he said. “Other sectors are improving incrementally, like health care, the retail and trades. However, in some sectors the pace of recovery has certainly slowed from June.”
Newsom began allowing sectors of the state’s economy to reopen in phases in mid-May. However, by July 12 he ordered several sectors to cease indoor operations in counties that remain on the state’s COVID-19 watchlist.
Those sectors included gyms and fitness centers, houses of worship, hair salons and barber shops, personal care services, indoor malls and offices in non-essential industries. Not long after, Newsom ordered restaurants to cease all indoor operations.
San Joaquin County has been on the watchlist since June 10.
While the county’s unemployment rate continues to decline, some 5,900 non-agricultural workers were laid off in July. The largest job loss was seen in the government sector, in which 5,600 residents lost their jobs.
The educational and health services sector saw a job loss of 800, while the professional and business services sector saw a decline of 500 workers.
Only the ag industry experienced a significant increase in jobs, adding 1,500 to its workforce in July. The manufacturing sector saw an additional 800 jobs created, while leisure and hospitality jobs increased by 100, as did the trade, transportation and utilities sector.
Michael said job loss in the government sector is related to schools, and employment numbers are typically low in the summer months.
“This year, the numbers are down even worse,” he said. “It’s reflective of so much uncertainty with what the fall semester will look like, and how school budgets will operate.”
As school districts in San Joaquin County are forced to implement remote instruction, many are still determining exactly how many teachers or staff will be needed.
In addition, several school districts, including Lodi Unified, have had to revise their operating budgets at least twice over the summer as the state continues to make adjustments to its own financial plan for the coming fiscal year.
Of the county’s seven incorporated cities, Lodi had the fourth highest unemployment rate at 12.7%, a small improvement over the 13.4% recorded in June. With a labor force of 28,900, only 3,700 Lodi residents were unemployed, according to EDD data for July.
Stockton continues to see the highest number of jobless residents with 21,400 out of work for a 16.4% unemployment rate, followed by Tracy at 14.1% and Manteca at 13.8%.
Pat Patrick, president and chief executive officer of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, said while some local businesses are doing well, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the vast majority of owners.
Across the county, Patrick said construction and automobile sales — including used cars and recreational vehicles — are climbing, while Realtors are selling more homes as the economy picks up.
“Government employees and teachers continue to see steady paychecks, but some small business owners are calling it quits,” he said. “I know of one business — it was a family affair, with the owner, her mom and her daughter. It was a dream of theirs to have this business. She told me that after draining her savings, she just couldn’t go on any longer, and they closed for good.”
One of the biggest blows to the county’s business community, Patrick said, was Newsom’s shutdown of barbershops and salons.
Patrick said the county and state have offered no data that mandates why barbers and hairdressers should be closed, and noted many of them have done excellent jobs at sanitizing work areas long before the pandemic began.
He said he knew of one salon that serviced more than 900 clients in July, and not one of them tested positive for COVID-19.
For the most part though, small businesses continue to struggle in Lodi, he said.
“It’s a nice thing the city is doing to pay for bump outs that allow restaurants to offer street dining,” he said. “Some restaurants are doing okay, and it’s a step in the right direction. But now, there’s a lot of frustration that after all this COVID-19 business, we get hit with more than 100-degree temperatures.”
With the region experiencing triple-digit heat the last two weeks, residents are staying away from the outdoor dining currently allowed by state and county stay-at-home orders.
Patrick said there are rumors coming from Sacramento that Newsom will make a huge announcement, but he didn’t know what it was about.
For the next few months, the road to economic recovery and a low jobless rate will see a slow progression, Michael said.
“The numbers are headed in the right direction, but at a slower pace,” he said. “There is definitely going to be an increase in consumer spending, but it will most likely pull back as the virus continues to spread and causes people to stay home. There’s a lot of economic uncertainty right now.”
Michael added that many residents will see unemployment benefits expire in the coming months, which will also give them less incentive to spend money and cause job growth to slow or simply stall.
While San Joaquin County’s jobless rate slowly declines, the state as a whole is having a hard time bouncing back, according to a recent WalletHub study.
The online survey news website reports that California has the seventh worst unemployment recovery rate among the nation’s 50 states and the District of Columbia.
California’s unemployment rate in July was 13.7%. Massachusetts, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania and News Jersey all had higher jobless rates than California that month.