STOCKTON — According to In-Shape Health Clubs CEO Francesca Schuler, 57 of California’s 58 counties have allowed gyms and fitness centers to reopen for business during the economic recovery from COVID-19.
The lone holdout county, Schuler said, was San Joaquin County.
“I was incredibly disappointed by the last minute decision by Dr. (Maggie) Park last week not to reopen fitness centers,” Schuler told the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors Tuesday.
“Fitness is essential, and the community’s health has been the most affected by these closures,” she said. “Fitness is critical to fighting chronic diseases such as diabetes or asthma. We know we were going to have a surge, but the best way to combat that is to make sure residents are healthy. Fitness is a big part of that.”
Schuler said In-Shape, which is based in Stockton and has a location on West Lockeford Street in Lodi, willingly and voluntarily closed its doors in March when news of the COVID-19 pandemic began to spread.
The executive team has been working hard to come up with a plan that complies with safety recommendations from both the California Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, she said.
“We’ve submitted our guidelines to the county, and we feel it is safe for us to open,” she said. “But we were not given guidelines last Friday to open, as other counties had given their gyms and fitness centers.”
Park, the county’s public health official, said reopening all economic aspects of the county has been a difficult process, but local data on the latest surge of COVID-19 cases was bad compared to surrounding areas.
The county is still on the CDPH’s COVID-19 watch list, Park said. It was placed on the list last week because the number of available intensive care unit beds were low, and positive cases overall began to spike.
Last week, Park divided a number of economic sectors into two “buckets” for reopening, and gyms were in a higher risk bucket for COVID-19 spread, along with movie theaters, bars and wineries, zoos, museums and professional sports with spectators.
However, sectors such as schools, hotels and pools, along with card rooms, were allowed to reopen on Friday.
“I understand the importance of fitness and working out, and I believe gyms have taken the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe and that they are prepared to move forward,” Park said. “At this time, I do believe gyms pose a lower risk than some other sectors in the lower bucket.”
David Claxton, co-owner of Twin Arbors Sports Club on South Hutchins Street, said his staff and members were excited to finally be open after nearly three months.
“We opened (Monday) with limited hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., which we’ll do for the first two weeks to get things back in place and get people used to the COVID-19 requirements,” he said.
According to the guidance document for the fitness sector on covid19.ca.gov, gym owners and staff are encouraged to clean and sanitize the premises throughout the day in high traffic areas such as the lobby, locker rooms, entrances and exits.
Personal exercise machines and equipment should be cleaned regularly, and equipped with sanitization products, as should locker and fitness rooms and exits and entrances.
Patrons will be required to sanitize the equipment they use, and encouraged to bring their own towels and mats for their workouts.
Magazines, books and self-serve water stations must be removed from the premises.
Park’s revised order mandates that fitness centers with playgrounds should keep those areas closed until they are allowed to resume modified or full operation by the county.
Gym guidance does not apply to day care or child care services, youth camps, team or contact sports, school and educational activities, and other public gatherings, the order states.
In addition, organized activities and sports such as basketball, baseball, soccer and football are not permitted.
Claxton said the club’s sauna and jacuzzi will remain closed, per CDC guidelines. However, the pool will be open for members.
He has also placed signage around the building to remind staff and members to practice social distancing and clean all equipment after use. It won’t be difficult getting used to following guidelines, he said.
“We’ve spent the last two months watching as other businesses slowly started opening up,” he said. “Everyone by now is pretty much used to physical distancing requirements, and for most people, it’s something they’re aware of.”
Park said she would examine the remaining six sectors in Stage 3 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Roadmap to Recovery on an individual basis before giving them permission to resume business, as the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in the county.
She said there were 50 people in the county’s seven hospitals being treated for COVID-19 on Monday, and on Tuesday evening, there were 49.
The county has been on the state’s COVID-19 watch list for the past 10 days, and in order to be removed, the number of hospitalized patients has to be reduced to less than 20 in a given day.
“I want to open the county and I understand the economics of doing so,” she said. “But I really feel we need to take pause for a moment and look at these other sectors, because this second bucket is just too large to open at once.”
Over the past 14 days, Park said, 10,575 tests have been administered, with 715 new positive cases of COVID-19.
Eighty-two intensive care unit beds are being used, 20 of which are occupied by people who have tested positive for COVID-19, she said. Only 10 ICU beds are vacant and available, and that number also has to increase before the county is removed from the COVID-19 watch list, Park said.
If the numbers improve this week, movie theaters, bars and wineries, zoos, museums and professional sports with spectators could be open as early as Friday, Park said.
She added she doesn’t think closing sectors again while positive cases continue to rise would be beneficial to the county.
Supervisor Chuck Winn, who represents Lodi on the board, said he has been told by several In-Shape members that they had been driving to the company’s Modesto location since Stanislaus County gave gyms the go-ahead to reopen.
“In fact, one person told me gyms there are only allowing six people inside at one time,” he said. “So it sounds like you need an appointment. They’re going overboard to ensure the community remains safe.”
During the whole reopening process, which began about a month ago, it didn’t make sense that the state scheduled gyms to open in later stages, Winn said, given that he had seen people keeping social distancing and wiping down equipment during his workouts.
“To me, it seems there was not as much chance of infection at a gym, as opposed to going to Home Depot or Costco, where hundreds of people are touching all kinds of items,” he said. “I’m more concerned about being infected in these places than at a gym.”
To view the industry guidance for gyms and fitness centers developed by the state, visit covid19.ca.gov/pdf/guidance-fitness.pdf. For additional information on open businesses and links to alternative COVID-19 guidance, visit www.SJReady.org.