Lodi business celebrates 60 years

When Les Wagner started doing service calls for an appliance company in the mid-1950s, he had no idea he would reach the level of success he has reached today. Though Wagner started out as an employee for another company, he eventually opened a business of his own, a business that would thrive over a span of 60 years. Wagner and his wife Thelma opened the doors to Les Appliance in 1958, and they’re proud to say they’ve been in business ever since.