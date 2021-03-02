Company specializing in large equipment rentals opens new Lodi branch

H&E Equipment Services Inc., a company specializing in large equipment rentals, opened its newest location on Monday at 955 N. Guild Avenue in Lodi.
The 11,600-square-foot facility sits on 3 acres with a fully-fenced yard area, offices, parts warehouse, and a repair shop with six service bays. It is capable of servicing a variety of construction and general industrial equipment and joins the H&E facility in Sacramento in serving the Central Valley area.
Founded in 1961, H&E is one of the largest integrated equipment companies in the nation. The Lodi site is the company’s 10th branch in California. The branch will specialize in aerial lifts, telescopic forklifts, earthmoving machinery, compaction equipment, generators, compressors, and more.
In addition to a large equipment rental fleet, the facility provides expanded new and used equipment sales, parts availability within 24 hours for most items, in-shop and mobile service repairs, training, and other services.
“Construction and agriculture remain robust throughout the Central Valley, and this new Lodi location enhances our position in this vibrant market,” said brach manager Jim Mason. “Our Sacramento branch has already forged strong relationships in this territory. With this new full-service store right in the middle of the action, we are able to provide a customer experience that is second to none across San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Amador, and Tuolumne counties.
“We anticipate that our Lodi location will be the catalyst for H&E’s growth in this region by its proximity to major projects, including the Highway 99 corridor improvements, Highway 132 interchange and bypass construction, and the International Park of Commerce expansion in Tracy, along with the area’s burgeoning homebuilding industry. We look forward to becoming a part of the Lodi business community.”
To contact the Lodi H&E branch, call 209-269-4200. For more information about H&E Equipment Services, visit www.he-equipment.com.