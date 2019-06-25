Ladies are encouraged to embrace their inner fashionistas while shopping at the newest clothing boutique, Postura Collection, in Downtown Lodi.
After relocating to the United States from the Philippines, business owner Delailah Bantilan spent a year looking for the perfect place to relocate her boutique. She began looking for a storefront in Stockton but could not find a space that she liked.
“I was dropping something off at the post office in downtown Lodi, and I immediately fell in love with the scene,” Bantilan said.
After exploring the downtown area, she stumbled upon the former Pret storefront located on South School Street, which was sitting vacant.
“When I had called the Realtor I remember hoping it was still available. Once I found out it was, I knew that it as the place I wanted,” Bantilan said.
After finalizing the deal, Bantilan began building her inventory.
“I follow a lot of fashion trends, and I build my inventory based on what’s popular. I also have a lot of formal wear, too,” she said.
The boutique offers a mix of clothing and accessories that are from local vendors and she also has apparel that is shipped directly from Cambodia and Thailand.
“This past April I hosted a fashion showcase. I was able to meet brand suppliers from all over California. Meeting them was so important because it allowed me to negotiate prices for my storefront so the prices would be lower for buyers,” she said.
Bantilan prides herself on the affordability of her items. As someone who has worked in the boutique business before, she knows how crucial pricing is and that some trends fade fast.
“If you order too much or price it too high you get stuck with it,” she said.
Bantilan said she learned all about scaling her inventory while in school.
“I received a degree in business management, after school, I went back to study nursing and I started selling clothes on the side to pay for school. A lot of my clients were my classmates,” she said.
Once she completed her degree in nursing she developed a passion for being a boutique owner.
“I always liked clothes ever since I was a little girl, and being a business owner felt very natural,” she said.
Bantilan believes clothing allows people to transform themselves through their appearance.
“The store is about having fun and being adventurous. People can be artsy and try something beyond the (popular) boho style,” she said.
Postura is located at 15 S. School Street and it is open seven days a week. Bantilan is currently working on a website for the store but has been active on social media.
POSTURA
AT A GLANCE
Address: 15 S. School Street Lodi, CA 95240
Phone: 925-383-6093
Facebook: www.facebook.com/Postura
BoutiqueLodi/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/postura—boutique/?hl=it
Hours: Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 6p.m.; Sunday noon to 5 p.m.