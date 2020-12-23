Small businesses in Lodi will have the opportunity to apply for grant funding that could help them pay off debts, current rents and leases, or future expenses once health and safety guidelines are lifted.
The Lodi City Council voted 3-0 during a special meeting Tuesday morning to amend the city’s Community Development Block Grant program and allocate $796,408 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding to small business and public services.
According to Tuesday’s staff report, small businesses in Lodi would be eligible for $266,138 in funding. Of that, $75,000 would be allocated to small businesses located in low-to-moderate income areas. The remaining $191,138 would be distributed to all small business in town regardless of income.
Patrice Clemons, the city’s CDBG program specialist, said businesses must apply for the funds by Jan. 15, 2021, which can be used for a variety of costs.
“Businesses would be able to receive support for leases, rental payments or mortgages, as well as utilities, both delinquent or future payments,” she said. “They can also receive funding for supplies and materials they’ve had to spend in order to adjust for health and safety orders. Third, they can request assistance for any costs associated with things such as moving operations outside.”
The city anticipates awarding businesses by mid-January, she said.
Community development director John Della Monica said the awards will be grants, not loans to small businesses.
“So there is no repayment process required of businesses,” he said. “Just the documentation of how they’ve spent those funds. We’re pretty excited about getting this money on the street.”
City manager Steve Schwabauer said the small business assistance program is just another tool the city can use to help local businesses stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds come in addition the Great Plates Program the city launched earlier this year, in which five participating restaurants have seen significant cash flows, he said.
The program allows restaurants to deliver three meals a day to local seniors through a partnership with the city and the LOEL senior center, boosting local business and making sure residents older than 65 have enough to eat.
The city is fronting the cost of the program at $100,000 a month, but the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse costs at 75%, staff said.
In addition, the city has allowed Downtown restaurants to provide outdoor dining in parking stalls along School Street, and has allowed retailers to provide curbside pickup on city streets without obtaining encroachment permits, he said.
The community development department has also provided free inspections to businesses looking to expand services throughout the city, he said.
Schwabauer said San Joaquin County is also exploring an app-based gift card program that provides some level of discount to customers of participating businesses.
“The idea is you would sign up for app and businesses would participate at some level,” he said. “It’s sort of like you can buy a gift certificate at Costco that may cost $75 for $100 worth of purchases at an establishment. It’s the same concept here, except it would be subsidized at some level either by donations, or by participation by businesses or participation by the city.”
Last summer, the Downtown Modesto Partnership launched the “Relief Across Downtown” Card, focused on aiding downtown Modesto businesses but with the commitment of $1 million from Stanislaus County CARES Act funding.
Stanislaus County partnered with the Downtown Modesto Partnership last month to make the RAD Card program available countywide.
When someone downloads the RAD Card app, their purchase amount of either $25, $50, $75 or $100 is automatically matched, doubling the funds in the customer's card account. The app is then assigned a QR code that can be scanned by participating restaurants, retailers and personal care services when a transaction occurs.
It is unknown when the county might consider launching a similar program, Schwabauer said, as it is determining the best way to match purchases made by residents.
Vice Mayor Mark Chandler said while he was happy CARES Act funding would be made available to small businesses, he worried the city would be sending mixed messages to the community.
“Some of these businesses have been locked down, and they have expenses,” he said. “This would really help them. It’s also to help keep businesses operating, but yet the state has a lockdown on these businesses. How do we reconcile the difference at the federal level versus the state level?”
Schwabauer said the city will make sure the message sent to the community is that this funding will help absorb the cost of being closed, as well as prepare businesses to reopen once current health and safety guidelines are lifted for their particular sectors.
“The challenge we’ll be navigating is making sure it’s clear that the grants are intended to help you pay your rent or pay your utilities while you’re not able to bring in revenue,” he said. “So, we’re definitely looking to address the shutdown element of it by paying expenses that revenue is not bringing into these businesses, to help you cover expenses that you already incurred for going outside when you were outside, and to help you pay or the cost of going outside when this order is lifted.”
Another $370,988 in CARES Act funding will be allocated to various public services, including emergency rental assistance programs; landlord-tenant mediation services; technology improvements for local nonprofits; and CDBG COVID-19 marketing, staff said.
Programs that provide basic needs such as food and childcare will also receive funding.
According to staff, emergency rental assistance programs will be allocated $225,988, while basic needs programs will receive $95,000.
Applications from public services will be due by Jan. 8, and community development staff will evaluate each one before allocating funds in mid-January.
The remaining $159,282 in CARES Act funding will be used for program administration and planning, staff said.
Councilmen Shak Khan and Mikey Hothi were not present during the meeting.