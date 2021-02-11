Grape production in Lodi, as well as across the state, declined for the second year in a row, two seasons after what was considered a record-setting harvest.
The California Department of Food and Agriculture released the preliminary 2020 Grape Crush Report on Wednesday, and total tonnage is expected to be slightly more than 3.5 million, down 13.9% from 2019.
That year, total grape tonnage across the state was more than 4.1 million, and was a decline of 9.3% from 2018’s crop.
Last year’s crush is considered the smallest since 2011.
District 11, which is comprised of San Joaquin County north of Highway 4 and Sacramento County south of Highway 50 and east of Interstate 5, crushed 679,123 tons of grapes last year, and although that was the second-highest in the state, is was down 8.7% from 2019.
The average price of grapes per ton in District 11 last year was $572.08, an increase from 2019’s average price of $560.22 per ton.
Stuart Spencer, Lodi Winegrape Commission executive director, said the decline in tonnage will most likely affect the grape market moving forward.
He noted the district’s Chardonnay crop, which yielded 98,183 tons, was slightly off, although it was the highest crush in the state for that variety. The district crushed 119,026 tons of Chardonnay in 2019.
“(The decline) doesn’t come as a surprise from growers,” he said. “They knew last year it was going to be a light harvest.”
Despite the decline in Chardonnay tonnage, the grape accounted for the largest percentage of the state’s crush at 15.2%
Cabernet Sauvignon grapes accounted for the second largest percentage of the state’s total crush at 14.1%.
While Lodi is known for its Zinfandel grapes, District 11 crushed more Cabernet Sauvignon grapes than any other variety last year, with 155,846.2 tons recorded. The Zinfandel grape was the second-most crushed variety at 104,005.9 tons.
The amount of cab grapes crushed in the district was the highest in the state among red wines, and was actually higher than 2019’s total of 136,249 tons.
“Cabernet is the number one wine by value and volume in the U.S. market, and Zinfandel is more of a niche variety,” Spencer said. “I think Lodi has realized it can make significant growth in cab.”
Spencer said there were a number of factors attributing to a second year of decline in grape tonnage, including growers removing vineyards to begin harvesting crops other than grapes.
While the fires across the state last year did not affect the Lodi region, Spencer said coastal growers were affected by the damage caused by smoke.
“There was also a changing dynamic of wine sales tied to COVID-19,” he said. “As on-premise sellers such as restaurants and bars got shut down and haven’t reopened, sales took off in supermarkets and big box retailers, where wineries had more control and more buyers. The bottom line is people are drinking less wine.”
Other major crushes in the district were Pinot Gris grapes at 58,075 tons, and Merlot grapes at 57,700 tons.
District 13 — which includes Madera, Fresno, Alpine, Mono and Inyo counties, as well as Kings and Tulare counties north of Avenue 192 — had the largest share of the state’s total crush for the second year in a row with 1,229,676 tons.
The average price of grapes per ton in that district in 2020 was $314.25, and was actually higher than 2019’s price of $301.10 per ton.
The preliminary grape crush report can be found online at www.nass.usda.gov. The final report will be released on March 10.