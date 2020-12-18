The Lodi branches of two different banks were closed Friday, leaving their customers wondering why no notice was given.
Residents told the News-Sentinel on Friday morning that the Bank of the West at 229 S. Church St., was completely closed, with the doors locked and lights off. The automated teller machine outside was also inoperable, according to sources.
“For the safety and well-being of our customers and team members, Bank of the West is temporarily adjusting many of our branch operations during the pandemic,” Bank of the West executive vice president Ryan Bailey said in an email to the News-Sentinel on Friday afternoon.
Bailey said the situation can change daily, so the bank is asking customers to visit www.bankofthewest.com/HeretoHelp or call their local branch to confirm hours and availability.
Residents also said the Chase Bank at 2445 W. Kettleman Lane was closed with no explanation. An email to a Chase spokesperson was not returned by deadline.
The company temporarily closed the Lodi location in late March, stating it was doing so as needed, but did not provide a reason for doing so.
In March, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued guidance for banks that may need to temporarily close or restrict access to a branch due to staffing issues or other measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agency directed banks to notify their supervisory office and customers about the closure and communicate the availability of alternate options as soon as possible, according to bankingjournal.aba.com.