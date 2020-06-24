GALT — The City of Galt is planning to annex more than 446 acres of land this year to make way for three separate projects with 813 new homes and a school.
The annexations, located to the north, east and south of the city limits, are expected to be incorporated into Galt by the end of the year after review by the Sacramento County Local Area Formation Commission.
One project will be presented to the Galt Planning Commission on Thursday.
Dubbed the Fairway Oaks and County Island Annexation, the planning commission on Thursday will receive a presentation of 173 lots on 50.6 acres located near Glendale Avenue and Cornell Road.
According to Interim City Manager Tom Haglund’s monthly update from June, the 173 lots will be as small as 5,500 square feet and as large as 14,255 square feet for single-family development.
More than 12 acres will be dedicated as open space along the Dry Creek riparian corridor to the south of the property, bordering the eastern spur of the Dry Creek Ranch Golf Course.
The project will be bordered by Glendale Avenue to the north, Highway 99 to the east, the Singletree Estates to the west and Russell Ranch to the south. The land to be annexed is currently vacant.
No action is expected to be taken by the planning commission Thursday.
To participate in the meeting, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82989294332 and use the Webinar ID 829 8929 4332#. To only listen to the meeting, call 669-900-9128 and enter Webinar ID: 829 8929 4332#.
Public comments can be emailed to cdpubcom@cityofgalt.org, and the planning secretary will read the comments out loud during public comment, subject to the customary three-minute time limitation.
If you have issues submitting a public comment electronically, you can contact the planning department at 209-366-7230.
Approval from the commission is scheduled for the July 9 meeting, and the Galt City Council is expected to approve the project on Aug. 4.
An annexation application to LAFCo is anticipated to be submitted in September.
The commission will discuss a second annexation project at its July 9 meeting located just to the southeast of the city limits.
Galt-based Elliott Homes is proposing to build some 429 housing units on more than 338 acres east of Highway 99 and north of the Dry Creek Ranch Golf Course.
Dubbed “Simmerhorn Ranch,” the project also proposes an elementary school, parkland and detention basins that will capture stormwater runoff and protect against potential flooding.
Elliott Homes has developed two other communities in Galt, the Veranda at River Oaks and the Woodbury Estates at River Oaks just east of Carillion Road.
The July 9 meeting will be for presentation only, and action is scheduled for the commission’s Aug. 13 meeting. The city council is expected to approve the project on Sept. 1.
The city will then submit its annexation application to LAFCo in October.
Approval for the third annexation project, called “Summerfield at Twin Cities Road,” is expected at the commission’s Aug. 13 meeting.
The project is planned as a gated community along Twin Cities Road at the northern end of Marengo Road, and includes 211 single family lots at more than 6,500 square feet each in size.
The entire footprint project is about 58 acres, and will also feature a 2.2-acre private park, a 4.8-acre wetland area and a 3.3-acre detention basin.
If approved in August, the city council will then approve the project at its Sept. 1 meeting. The annexation application will be submitted to LAFCo in October.
CEQA documents for each project will be available for review until June 29 at www.ci.galt.ca.us. For more information, call the Galt Planning Division at 209-366-7230.