Every Friday morning, business owners throughout Lodi open up Zoom and settle in for a live webinar with John Pyron, a Sacramento coach known as the Business Doctor.
“He helps people virtually as a business coach and a business strategist nationwide,” said Pat Patrick, president and CEO of the Lodi District Chamber of Commerce.
Pyron visited the Lodi Chamber for a seminar once, and Patrick and his colleagues were impressed by his creativity and problem-solving skills. So when he reached out to offer his services amid the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut down or partially closed businesses all over the country, the chamber jumped at the chance.
Now, local residents can join the “Business Owners Mastermind Call” — free and open to both chamber members and the community at large — at 8:30 a.m. every Friday.
Pyron’s focus has been on how the novel coronavirus pandemic has changed the landscape for many businesses — and how they can adapt to this new landscape, Patrick said.
For example, Pyron shared in a recent conference call that one of his clients, a dentist, saw a huge hit as people stopped making appointments due to the stay-at-home orders.
Pyron and the dentist brainstormed some of the skills she is especially good at, Patrick said, and she has now partnered with a couple of her colleagues to start a dental coaching business where they can share tips and skills with others in their profession.
He also gives great advice on how to transition from in-person business to remote work and working from home, said Elisa Bubak, the chamber’s director of communications.
Each of the webinars starts with about 15 or 20 minutes of discussion, where Pyron shares ideas and examples from all over the country. Then, the remainder of the session is devoted to answering questions from local business owners and managers.
For those who can’t join the 8:30 a.m. session, each “Mastermind Call” is shared on Facebook as well. The downside is that those who prefer the Facebook video won’t be able to have their questions answered, Bubak said.
“We are really excited to partner with him on this, because we know the strain this is having (on businesses),” she said.
Anyone who wants to join the weekly event can find the link in the chamber’s Facebook events listing.
The weekly webinars are just one of the resources the Lodi Chamber is providing to local businesses during the pandemic.
The Chamber Ambassadors group and the Multicultural Committee have continued to meet via Zoom, and the Young Professionals are weighing similar options.
Jon Rader of State Farm held an insurance webinar as it relates to the pandemic, and Kevin Borges, vice president and commercial banking officer for F&M Bank, helped businesses workshop their loan and grant options during the shutdown.
The Lodi Chamber has also been reaching out to members to find out who is struggling and how they can help, and created a page full of resources on their website.
“We’re trying to educate our members as to what is available for them,” Patrick said.
Patrick has also been joining other San Joaquin County business leaders and elected officials to begin developing a plan on how and when local businesses can begin to reopen, and how local Chambers of Commerce can help get them back on their feet.
“I was invited to participate with a couple of county supervisors on a conference call with some health care workers and health care leaders,” he said.
Right now, he said, the major concern is expanding testing and availability — a concern also raised by Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday — and helping businesses “redraw their floor plans” to allow for social distancing until a COVID-19 vaccine can be developed.
“If we flatten the curve, we certainly don’t want to be contributing to any kind of a spike,” he said.