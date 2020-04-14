Between the hours of 6:01 a.m. Thursday and 6 a.m. Monday, the Lodi Police Department received 458 calls for service. The following is a sampling of those calls.
Thursday
Alarm: 10:27 a.m. — The front right window of a closed business in the 1400 block of South Lower Sacramento Road was broken.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:39 p.m. — A black woman in all black clothing was seen entering the side window of a vacant residence in the 400 block of East Lodi Avenue.
Disturbance: 2:24 p.m. — A man with a ponytail wearing a blue hat, black pants and a black tank top was seen chasing a woman in a dark hooded sweatshirt and jeans near East Lodi Avenue and South Cherokee Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:14 p.m. — A man in his early 20s with a tattoo on his forehead was going door to door in the 1000 block of South Garfield Street telling residents he just got out of prison and needed to use their phones. He was wearing a blue windbreaker and black pants with white print.
Suspicious circumstance: 6:06 p.m. — A white man in a blue sweater and blue jeans was seen hiding around cars and bushes in the 500 block of West Turner Road and began following a woman.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:27 p.m. — A resident in the 1300 block of South Church Street found a man in her yard. The man fled, and the resident found footprints in front of her window.
Friday
Vehicle theft: 9:10 a.m. — A 2015 silver Honda Fit was taken while warming up in a driveway in the 800 block of South School Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 11:10 a.m. — A white man in a black hat and dark jeans wearing a backpack was looking into cars in the 700 block of North Mills Avenue.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:30 p.m. — A blond woman in a teal sweatshirt was inside a business in the 600 block of East Oak Street, coughing and claiming she had coronavirus and that people were trying to take her blood.
Suspicious circumstance: 4:20 p.m. — Two males on bicycles were seen on the rook of Lakewood Elementary School.
Saturday
Suspicious circumstance: 1:45 a.m. — A resident in the 2700 block of Tejon Street said a man was rummaging through his service truck.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:09 a.m. — A resident in the 400 block of East Walnut Street heard a gunshot in the area.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:45 a.m. — A resident in the 1200 block of Brandywine Drive said a man in a red four-door sedan wearing a long blond wig and woman’s sweater pulled into his driveway and was looking around.
Suspicious circumstance: 12:35 p.m. — A male was setting fire to the shrubs near the hotel in the 1300 block of South Beckman Road.
Petty theft: 4:46 p.m. — A man stole several backpacks from a business in the 2400 block of West Kettleman Lane.
Suspicious circumstance: 9:50 p.m. — gunshot heard 400 block of Railroad Ave.
Sunday
Suspicious circumstance: 5:25 a.m. — A male was seen on the northwest corner of West Tokay Street and Crescent Avenue, using a flashlight to look into the window of a residence.
Vandalism: 11:56 a.m. — Someone put a dent in a vehicle and broke one of the side mirrors in the 1100 block of West Lockeford Street.
Suspicious circumstance: 3:21 p.m. — Four men were casing a closed building in the 1300 block of South Lower Sacramento Road.
Suspicious circumstance: 5:46 p.m. — A woman with a red suitcase was looking into vehicles in the parking lot in the 1700 block of South Hutchins Street.
Burglary: 10:22 p.m. — A man and woman attempted to break into an apartment in the 300 block of South Orange Avenue.