STOCKTON — Every summer, the San Joaquin County Agricultural Commissioner’s Office releases its crop report, which details the gross production value of products such as grapes, cherries and nuts grown in the region.
While the 2019 crop report has yet to be released, Agricultural Commissioner Tim Pelican presented a different kind of crop report to the San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
The report, titled “Economic Contributions of San Joaquin County Agriculture,” boasts that the San Joaquin County agricultural industry provided $5.732 billion to the local economy in 2018 and supported 33,737 jobs.
“This study goes beyond our annual agricultural crop report,” Pelican told supervisors Tuesday. “It captures not just the direct effects of farm production, but also local food processing, employment and their ripple effects. During these uncertain economic times, it’s important to better understand how and where agriculture contributes to our economy and to local employment.”
Of the more than $5.7 billion in contributions to the economy, $3.979 billion was created from direct output such as production and processing, Jeff Langholz said.
Langholz was one of two consultants with Agricultural Impact Associates, the firm that conducted the study of the county’s 2018 agricultural economic contribution.
He said the $3.979 billion in output represents 7.1% of the county’s total direct economic output, or about $1 out of every $14.
An additional $1.753 billion came from multiplier effects that included the purchase of agricultural supplies, as well as local spending by employees of the ag industry, he said.
Of the 33,737 total jobs agriculture supported, Langholz said 29,986 were in production and processing, representing 9% of all county employment or about one out of every 11 jobs, he said.
The remaining 3,751 jobs were made possible through expenditures by agriculture companies, their suppliers and employees.
Langholz added that the $5.732 billion generated by the ag industry was equal to more than $15.7 million pumped into the county economy each day, or more than $654,000 per hour.
“When you drive through the rural parts of this county, you sort of get the idea that agriculture is important to an economy,” Langholz said. “This study shows that it’s more important that the county previously thought.”
In 2018, the gross value of county agricultural production was nearly $2.6 billion, a 2.62% increase of the previous year.
The top commodity that year was almonds, valued at nearly $536.4 million, while grapes were valued at nearly $430.4 million.
Milk, English walnuts and chicken eggs rounded out the top five commodities in 2019, valued at nearly $360.4 million, nearly $211.3 million, and more than $108.5 million, respectively.