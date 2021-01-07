A new business has rolled into town, ready to get Lodians up and moving on two wheels.
Fueled by a passion for cycling, Brian Shirk said being stuck at home during the pandemic made he and his wife Karin want to start their own business, which would enable them to spend more time together as a family.
On Monday, their dream became a reality when they opened the doors of Lodi Cyclery on Ham Lane. The approximately 2,200-square-foot store is part bike shop and part repair shop, and is located near the corner of Ham and Lockeford, in a space previously occupied by the children’s play space Ginger Bugs.
“I am excited to bring a bike shop back to Lodi, because Lodi deserves a bike shop,” Shirk said. “I’m also equally excited to realize my hobby as a business, and to be able to do something I love every day,” he said.
Shirk is an active member of the Lodi biking community and has also competed as a triathlete.
Bicycles fill the space as you walk in, and the walls are decorated in a grey wood paneling. Shelves are stocked with accessories like cycling apparel, pumps, locks, lights, and water bottles.
The repair bay is located in the back right corner. On Tuesday, mechanic Robert Terra was already hard at work repairing a bike.
Robert is a pro cyclist and a cycle-cross racer, as well as a seasoned mechanic, Shirk said.
“We would highly recommend the store to anyone who needs a bike repaired,” Elise Forbes said as she and husband Ron, both of Lodi, stopped by to give the new business owners a plant as a congratulatory gift.
Customer Vickie Delph, of Lodi, stopped by the store Wednesday. She was excited to find it open.
“We have been looking for a bike,” she said, “and we couldn’t find any. I am just glad to see they are open.”
She said her husband plans to buy her a bike from the store for her birthday.
The store carries several brands of bicycles, including Giant, Cervelo and Bianchi, as well as Yuba cargo bikes.
“Those are what we want to see riding around Lodi,” Shirk said, referencing the cargo bikes.
The biggest challenge opening a business during a pandemic has been the supply chain, Shirk said.
“The only problem we have had has been getting bikes and bike parts, but we’re getting through it,” he said.
Although the Shirks — who have two children, Adriana, 5, and Michael, 1 — just opened their doors, they already have plans on how they want to expand their business. They plan to partner with local wineries and offer wine tours.
They are also planning to have a fleet of rental bikes available in the near future.
Once the pandemic has subsided and the vaccine has been more dispersed, perhaps come late spring, they will start hosting Sunday rides. Staff member Bruce Jonsson will host gravel rides, or dirt rides, while Bobby Terra will do more fast-paced hosted rides. Shirk himself will host all the climbing rides.
While they are stoked about bringing a bike shop back to Lodi, the Shirks are also excited to join the small business community in Lodi.
“We’re doing everything we possibly can to prop up our fellow business owners,” Shirk said.