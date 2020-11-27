While Small Business Saturday has drawn large crowds in years past, local merchants are uncertain about how well they will do this weekend.
But many are still prepared to welcome shoppers this Saturday and officially kick off the holiday spending season.
“Everything will be on sale and I’m having two for $49 in sweaters,” Postura Collection owner Delilah Bantilan said. “I’ll have a 50% off rack and 30% of rack, and I’ll be putting signs up in the windows to let people know.”
Bantilan has been in her current location at 15 S. School St. a little more than a year. Last year’s Small Business Saturday was hindered by a storm, and she said not a lot of people came out to shop.
But over the past few months, despite the pandemic, more customers have been coming in.
“I think before the election, it was actually like Saturdays were getting better,” she said. “Last Saturday I was busy. From the morning until closing I was really busy, going all around.”
At Nava and Co., located at 6 W. Oak St., Letty Nava is offering the first 10 customers of the day a free gift with their purchase. While Small Business Saturday typically begins at 10 a.m., Nava is going to open her jewelry, watch and gift shop an hour early.
For that first hour, Nava will offer special deals for earlybird customers. After 10 a.m., she’ll have a variety of sales, as certain items will be marked with special discounts.
As an example, Nava said some of the beaded jewelry she makes, which typically sell for $89, will be $49 on Saturday.
“It’s our biggest day in the past,” she said. “I really count on this day. If I look at my (sales) numbers, it’s like my biggest day out of the whole year. That’s one of the reasons I’m going that extra step to try and attract customers, because I don’t know what this years is going to be like.”
Mindy Compton, owner of Willow Tree Children’s Boutique at 120 N. School St., said while she hadn’t finalized what kinds of deals will be offered this weekend, a lot of her merchandise will be 50% off. The Melissa & Doug line of toys available will on sale for 30% off, and all shoes will be on sale.
Compton bought the Willow Tree about two years ago and moved the boutique from its former Pine Street location to School Street.
She said sales on Small Business Saturday are typically equivalent to at least one week’s worth of regular sales, if not two weeks.
“It’s our busiest day of the year,” she said. “It’s the best because people really set out to support small business. And people come out and they spend all day, they buy their favorite wines and they shop at their favorite shops. It’s hugely, hugely good for downtown. Especially this year, because we so desperately need it. Not just downtown, but all of the small businesses in Lodi.”
It’s not only Downtown Lodi businesses who are offering specials on merchandise this weekend.
Pam Snell, co-owner of Boxwood Finch at 606 W. Lockeford St., said all Christmas merchandise will be 20% off, as well as 20% off all furniture. Those sales will also be extended to Black Friday.
Last year, Black Friday and Small Business Saturday sales were 30% higher than a regular shopping day, Snell said.
“The local community, actually not even on just those days, they’ve been super awesome this year,” she said. “They come out and support us. It’s awesome. When we actually set up for Christmas, we had plastic on the windows, and people were like, ‘Oh my God, don’t tell me you’re closing.’ So people have been really supportive.”
At Lakewood Mall, Mommes and Sheri’s Hair Shop & Boutique are hoping shoppers venture beyond Downtown to other retail stores around town.
Pat Turpen, owner of Mommes, said her sales include $5 off any $20 purchase, and handmade blankets and matching pillows, adorned with superheroes, flowers or pink elephants, are currently $5 off, but she will take another $5 off on Saturday as well. But you have to buy the blankets and pillows together.
“It’s been very slow,” Turpen said of the consumer climate. “I’ve been out of a job nine months, and if I don’t get back to work, I may not be able to keep my store open after the holidays. All my money at my (full-time bartending) job was paying for my business.”
Sheri Zapara, owner of Sheri’s Boutique, said she will have a $5 table outside her front door from noon to 3 p.m. for Small Business Saturday. All new items inside the store that are not already on sale will be marked down 25%, while items that have been on sale will be marked down as much as 75%.
Zapara said while she gets a lot of customers on Small Business Saturday, it does not really affect her sales.
“We’ve had a lot of customers coming all the time, but they knew it was Small Business Saturday so they came in,” she said. “But every Small Business Saturday, I hope it gets better.”