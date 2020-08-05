Lodi-based Calivirgin had all three of its entries recognized at the Good Food Awards on July 14 in San Francisco.
Calivirgin’s Lavish Lime, Bountiful Basil and Jalapeno olive oils were all winners in the blind taste competition, marking the fifth straight year Calivirgin has had a winning oil in the competition.
“Our family is humbled and honored to win three Good Food Awards this year. This validates that the extra time we spend on our craft is worth it all,” Julie Coldani said of the strong showing. “Crushing fresh produce with the olives, instead of using extract or flavoring makes all the difference in the end product.”
Pairing suggestions
- Lavish Lime Olive Oil — Add this to guacamole, any fish or Mexican dish to add a punch of freshness.
- Bountiful Basil Olive Oil — Toss this oil with pasta and add a little parmesan for a quick dinner, or drizzle over ripe tomatoes and mozzarella for a Caprese salad that you won’t soon forget.
- Jalapeño Olive Oil — Drizzle this over corn on the cob, baked potatoes or try cooking your eggs in this oil. Even try this over popcorn.