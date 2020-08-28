The Lodi District Chamber of Commerce announced on Thursday that its two major October events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The October Street Faire, scheduled for Oct. 4, and the Wicked Wine Stroll, scheduled for Oct. 17, will not be held this year.
“While we are extremely disheartened, we understand that the safety of our community, vendors, staff, and volunteers trumps the want to hold these events,” said Lodi Chamber President & CEO Pat Patrick in a release. “This is just not the year for events — and it is heartbreaking for our vendors and small businesses who make a living doing these types of fairs.”
It’s the second Street Faire the Chamber has canceled. The May Street Faire went the same way in the early days of the pandemic.
Later, Patrick expanded on what the cancellations mean for the Chamber and the local economy.
“A good faire will bring in 500 vendors to Lodi, and we estimate there’s at least 150 of those who spend the night, drive in, and get as much sleep as they can because they start setting up early in the morning,” Patrick said. “So that’s hotel rooms, maybe a meal, if they’ve come from some distance, gasoline in their tank before they head home on Sunday. There’s an injection of economic gain for sure.”
Patrick estimated that between the two Street Faires, the Wine Stroll, and a minimal Farmers Market for social distancing purposes, the Chamber has lost “several hundred thousands of dollars” in income this year.
“We’ve gotten some calls and had conversations from some disappointed vendors, because it is a money-maker for them,” Patrick said. “It’s a loss for them, not coming to the Street Faire. The Franchise Tax Board said it’s the largest one-day faire of its kind in Northern California — that was a few years ago, so I don’t know if it’s still true.”
The Lodi Street Faire, which fills 14 square-block areas with vendors featuring crafts, antiques, arts, commercial items and food, attracts thousands of visitors twice a year to Downtown Lodi.
“It is an event that exposes our great community to many people, and I would not be surprised if a lot of them have found a way to become residents,” Patrick said.
The Wicked Wine Stroll invites visitors to taste spirits from local vintners at Downtown businesses, with more than 25 businesses or shops hosting a local winery.
Vendors signed up for the October Street Faire have two options for the cancellation: They can transfer their registration to either of the 2021 Street Faires, or request a refund by emailing Karen Alvarez at kalvarez@ lodichamber.com. The same option was available when the Chamber canceled the May event.
“When we had to cancel the May one, we allowed vendors to roll over to this faire,” Patrick said. “About half of them took us up on that, half didn’t. The reason they said they didn’t was they said they were in that range, the high-risk, maybe in their 60s or 70s and didn’t want to come out to an environment where it would be hard to social distance. They said they hope things will be different in 2021.”