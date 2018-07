Thornton House feels right at home four decades later

When it first opened its doors in 1978, the people behind Thornton House Furniture saw an opportunity to offer furniture and other interior design items with the personalized and individual touch that a bigger store can not provide, and they have continued this effort into their 40th year of business.

After beginning his career in furniture in 1966 as a stockboy for the furniture store chain Breuner’s, Al Nunes partnered with his friend and co-worker Mike Nicholls and decided to open the original Thornton House in Stockton in 1978. Both men had close to 15 years of experience within the company, and rather than moving up in the company by uprooting their families to a different Breuner’s location, they decided to keep their young families in Stockton and establish their own business.