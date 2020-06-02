A decision made by Jim Roster in the 1980s is still paying off for his daughter, and for the Lodi community in general.
Roster was the owner of Lakewood Meats & Sausage, which he had bought from his own father, the late Joe Roster. The meat industry, specifically beef, was suffering in image because of a mad cow scare.
“In the ’80s, Creekstone Farms — that’s our main farm — they were willing to scope out every cow for mad cow in order to scope out the Japanese market,” said Rochelle Holder, the current owner of Lakewood Meats and the daughter of Jim Roster. “People weren’t that willing to buy beef. My father said, ‘If that’s what they’re doing, that’s the farm I want to work with.”
Holder is the third generation of the family to preside over Lakewood Meats after taking over with her husband Anthony in 2014, and they are still loyal to Creekstone Farms as their main vendor.
“As of today, there are no COVID-19 cases within their people. They take care of it,” Rochelle Holder said on May 8. “They are experiencing a shortage, but they’re still taking care of us, and we are still fully stocked. They have warned us, but we haven’t experienced it.
"We have really good relations with our vendors, and they take care of us," she added. "We still have plenty to go on the counter to not limit people.”
In May, as big chain grocery stores were announcing shortages of meat, Lakewood was doing as much business as ever — with enough product for some of their customers to stock up.
“Meat is the new toilet paper,” cracked Anthony Holder. While tri-tip is always a big seller, Anthony said the biggest draw has been the homemade sausages, with more than 1,000 pounds moving out the door each week. The hand-tied German Dakota Bratwurst is the most popular.
“We’ve been busier than ever,” Anthony said. “We hired two more guys, and we’re working 14-hour days to keep the community fed.”
The family got its start in the meat business in the 1960s, when Joe Roster partnered with Otto Sandmeier and Jewel Salaggie to run Pure Sausage.
“Otto was the sausage maker, and my grandfather was the butcher,” Rochelle said. Soon, Joe Roster struck out on his own, and Lakewood Meats was born.
Through the years, loyalty has kept the family atmosphere. One of Joe Roster’s first employees was Bruce Algers, who was 14 at the time he started working for Lakewood. He’s still behind the counter 47 years later.
“My dad worked long hours, and obviously I was raised on meat; we had a lot of meat,” Rochelle said. “It’s just been in our life forever, and that’s always been part of our family. We’ve had Bruce there for 47 years. He’s our friendly neighborhood butcher. If you’re a regular, he knows your weekly order. They have really good relationships with Bruce.”
And that keeps the customers coming back. Matt Jones said he’s in the shop at least once a week, and another customer said her husband, who’s 51, has been coming in since he was knee-high to his father.
“That’s what basically keeps the wheels on the bus going for us. We have huge loyalty from our customers, and that’s what’s kept us going,” Rochelle said. “Now with this crisis, we have so many new people coming in as well, it’s evolving on a daily basis, but our community on social media, we have a really strong following, and we’re grateful.”
Lakewood works with local vendors for additional products like pies and German staples such as cheese buttons and bierocks, and recently started bringing in breads from Genova Bakery in Stockton.