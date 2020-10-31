Looking for a more traditional Halloween alternative to trick-or-treating?

A group of businesses in Lodi’s Heritage District have gathered together to host Calaveritas East Lodi Ave. from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.

The event will include live DJs and a trunk-or-treat. Candy will be distributed in pre-packaged small bags to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Sponsors include:

  • Arteaga’s Food Center.
  • Big Foot Carpet.
  • Continental Muffler.
  • Noriega’s Chicken.
  • Club de Nutricion Herbalife.
  • Xica Salon.
  • Mariscos Mazatlan.
  • Little Lahore.
  • El Camino Tires.
  • VXN Beauty Lounge.
  • Leaders Urban Wear.
  • Gonzalez La Casa Del Vaquero.
  • Alma’s Flowers.
  • Paco’s Graffix.
  • Super Tortas Chilangas.
  • Mary’s Salon.
  • Michelle’s Beauty & Barber.
  • Enredos Salon de Belleza.
  • Multiple Legal Service.

Organizers will also be accepting donations of blankets that will be distributed to Lodi’s homeless residents.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, business owners are asking that only customers making a purchase enter businesses; most of the activity will be outdoors. Everyone who attends is asked to wear a mask, and urged to keep at least 6 feet of space between their own household and others.

