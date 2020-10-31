Looking for a more traditional Halloween alternative to trick-or-treating?
A group of businesses in Lodi’s Heritage District have gathered together to host Calaveritas East Lodi Ave. from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
The event will include live DJs and a trunk-or-treat. Candy will be distributed in pre-packaged small bags to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Sponsors include:
- Arteaga’s Food Center.
- Big Foot Carpet.
- Continental Muffler.
- Noriega’s Chicken.
- Club de Nutricion Herbalife.
- Xica Salon.
- Mariscos Mazatlan.
- Little Lahore.
- El Camino Tires.
- VXN Beauty Lounge.
- Leaders Urban Wear.
- Gonzalez La Casa Del Vaquero.
- Alma’s Flowers.
- Paco’s Graffix.
- Super Tortas Chilangas.
- Mary’s Salon.
- Michelle’s Beauty & Barber.
- Enredos Salon de Belleza.
- Multiple Legal Service.
Organizers will also be accepting donations of blankets that will be distributed to Lodi’s homeless residents.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, business owners are asking that only customers making a purchase enter businesses; most of the activity will be outdoors. Everyone who attends is asked to wear a mask, and urged to keep at least 6 feet of space between their own household and others.