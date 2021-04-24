After a long year of running a popular Downtown Lodi art gallery and ice cream parlor by himself, Tony Segale decided to take a step back and return his focus to art.
Last week, the well-known artist announced he has sold the Double Dip Gallery at 222 W. Pine St. While change is good, he said in a social media post, things will remain the same.
Segale sold the gallery to his daughter Natalie Sauerland, who said Friday that Lodians can expect the same Gunther’s Ice Cream and local artwork they’ve come to know since Double Dip opened eight years ago.
“Dad had been wanting to get back to the easel,” she said. “I love the gallery, my children love the gallery, and we wanted to make sure it stayed in Lodi. We just wanted to keep it going.”
Segale will still have a presence at the gallery, Sauerland said, as his artwork will still be displayed on the walls, and he plans to continue offering classes once it is safe to do so indoors again.
While she said she was skipped by the “artistic gene,” her daughter Katella will have Krayon Kreations on display and for sale at the gallery.
“She decided to collect crayons from the community, especially from restaurants that had to throw them away because they can’t reuse them,” Sauerland said. “She wanted to keep them out of the landfill, so she cleaned them up, repurposed them and fused them together to make all kinds of shapes.”
A 2004 graduate of Tokay High School, Sauerland earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Sacramento in 2009. She obtained her master’s degree in 2012, and currently works for the City of Lodi’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services.
“A lot of people, their major concern is if things are going to change,” Sauerland said. “We’re going to have the same ice cream, the arcane collection will still be on display, and as new artists approach, we do plan on exhibiting different pieces.”
In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic shortened gallery hours, but it will now be open from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays. Hours will expand in the future as safety protocols permit, Sauerland said.
Online ordering is available at www.doubledipgalleryincecreamonline.com.
For more about the gallery, visit www.doubledipgallery.com or www.facebook.com/doubledipgallery.