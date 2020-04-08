With most people staying home to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, the local wine industry is adjusting.
With a central hub in the Lodi Winegrape Commission’s website Wine To Go, enthusiasts can learn what individual wineries are doing when it comes to online ordering or curbside pickup.
Local vintners are offering a variety of options when it comes to shipping, and some are having fun with the online ordering, with coupon codes such as STAYATHOME and SURVIVALKIT.
The site also includes other information, such as a piece called “Surviving shelter-in-place with Termpranillo & its ideal food match.”
The website can be found at https://bit.ly/lodiwinetogo. So enjoy, Lodi, and stay safe.
— David Witte
Acquiesce Winery & Vineyards
Flat-rate shipping $15 up to 11 bottles, complimentary for 12 bottles or more, phone-in orders and curbside pickup.
22353 N. Trethaway Road, Acampo; (209) 333-6102; https://acquiescevineyards.com.
Barsetti Vineyards
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup, 30% off case orders, complimentary local delivery within 20 miles of winery.
400 4th St., Suite 150, Galt; (209)744-6062; https://www.barsettivineyards.com.
Berghold Vineyards
Pickups 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday.
17343 Cherry Road, Acampo, (209) 333-9291; https://www.bergholdvineyards.com/.
Bokisch Vineyards
Phone-in/curbside pickup orders are 30% off, 1-cent shipping on six or more bottles in California, 1-cent shipping on 12 bottles or more outside California.
18921 Atkins Road, Lodi; (209) 642-8880; https://www.bokischvineyards.com/.
Cabana Winery
Complimentary shipping to California, Arizona and Nevada; discounted shipping to all other states.
710 S. Beckman Road, Lodi; (916) 476-5492; https://cabanawinery.com/.
Consumnes River Farm
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup, 15% off case purchases, complimentary local delivery for purchases of $50 or more, $5 local delivery for purchases less than $50 within 20 miles of winery.
28305 Thornton Road, Thornton; (209) 334-5544; https://consumnesriverfarm.com/.
d’Art Wines
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup.
13299 Curry Ave., Lodi; (209) 334-9946; https://www.dartwines.com/.
Dancing Coyote Wines
Pickup case orders 25% off, complimentary shipping on online orders of $100 or more with code SURVIVALKIT; $5 shipping on online orders less than $100.
3125 Orange St., Lodi; (800) 958-8524; https://dancingcoyotewines.com/.
Dancing Fox Winery, Brewery & Restaurant
Phone-in orders and pickup of wine and fresh-baked bread; complimentary shipping on orders of $100 or more.
203 S. School St., Lodi; (209) 366-2634; https://dancingfoxlodi.com/.
Drava Wines
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup are 20% off; 1-cent shipping on six or more bottles; complimentary local delivery within 30 miles of winery.
1378 E. Turner Road, Suite D, Lodi; (209) 400-5009; https://www.dravawines.com/.
Durst Winery & Estate
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup.
10173 E. Acampo Road, Acampo; (209) 601-1413; https://www.durstwinery.com/.
Estate Crush
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup.
2 W. Lockeford St., Lodi; (209) 368-7595; https://estatecrush.com/.
GoodMills Family Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; local delivery to Lodi and Stockton (fee applies to non-wine club members).
17266 Hillside Dr., Lodi; (209) 727-0728; http://www.goodmillswinery.com/.
Hanford Ranch Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; complimentary delivery on orders of $75 or more.
13200 Loll Road, Galt; 13333 E. Hwy. 88, Lockeford; (916) 812-5399; https://www.hanfordranch.com/.
Harmony Wynelands
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup, 20% off select pick-up wines; complimentary shipping.
9291 E. Harney Lane, Lodi; (209) 369-4184; http://www.harmonywynelands.com/.
Harney Lane Winery
Flat-rate shipping $10, phone-in orders and curbside pickup.
9010 E. Harney Lane, Lodi; (209) 365-1900; https://www.harneylane.com/.
Heritage Oak Winery
Complimentary shipping on two bottles or more, phone-in orders and curbside pickup, 10% off 12 bottles or more with code CASE10.
10112 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo; (209) 986-2763; https://www.heritageoakwinery.com/.
Jeremy Wine Co.
20% discount on phone-in orders and curbside pickup; 1-cent shipping on six bottles or more in California; 1-cent shipping on 12 bottles or more outside California.
6 W. Pine St., Lodi; (209) 367-3773; https://jeremywineco.com/.
Jessie’s Grove Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; complimentary delivery within 10 miles of winery for three bottles or more; complimentary shipping on six bottles or more.
1973 W. Turner Road, Lodi; (209) 368-0880; https://www.jessiesgrovewinery.com/.
Klinker Brick Winery
20% off phone-in/curbside pickup orders; $1 shipping of six bottles or more in California with code SHIPCA; 50% off shipping of 6-11 bottles outside California with code SHIP6, $1 shipping of 12 bottles or more outside California with code SHIP12.
15887 Alpine Road, Lodi; (209) 224-5156; https://www.klinkerbrickwinery.com/.
LangeTwins Winery & Vineyards
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; 1-cent shipping on online orders.
1525 E. Jahant Road, Acampo; (209) 334-9780; https://langetwins.com/.
Lodi Vintners
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup, $10 shipping on three bottles or more.
3750 Woodbridge Road, Acampo; (209) 368-2109; http://www.lodivintners.com/.
Lone Grape Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup.
12470 Locke Road, Ste. 100; Lockeford; (209) 269-3701; https://www.lonegrape.com/.
The Lucas Winery
Complimentary delivery to Lodi residents for phone-in orders; phone-in orders and curbside pickup; complimentary shipping on six bottles or more in California; complimentary shipping on 12 bottles or more outside California.
18196 Davis Road, Lodi; (209) 368-2006; https://www.lucaswinery.com/.
LVVR Sparkling Cellars
Complimentary shipping on orders of $60 or more.
12470 Locke Road, Ste. 700, Lockeford; (209) 727-6062; https://www.emdwinemaking.com/.
m2 Wines
Phone-in orders and curbside pick-up; complimentary shipping on six bottles or more with code STAYSAFE.
2900 E. Peltier Road, Acampo; (209) 339-1071; https://www.m2wines.com/.
Macchia
Complimentary shipping on 12 bottles or more; phone-in orders and curbside pickup.
7099 E. Peltier Road, Acampo; (209) 333-2600; https://www.macchiawines.com/.
Markus Wine Co.
10% off 12 bottles or more; $15 flat-rate shipping.
17267 A Sunrise St., Acampo; (209) 437-3859; https://markuswine.com/.
McConnell Estates
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup, $10 shipping on four bottles or more in California (call for shipping outside California).
10686 W. Stockton Blvd., Elk Grove; (916) 685-5368; https://www.mcconnellestates.com/.
McCay Cellars
Curbside pickup; 10% off all wines; complimentary shipping; local delivery to Lodi, Woodbridge, and Acampo (call tasting room for details (209) 368-WINE).
100B S. Sacramento St., Lodi; (209) 368-9463; https://www.mccaycellars.com/.
Mettler Family Vineyards
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; $10 shipping on three bottles or more with code STAYATHOME.
7889 E. Harney Lane, Lodi; (209) 369-3045; https://www.mettlerwine.com/.
Michael David Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; wine club discounts extended to all for a limited time; 25% off up to 12 bottles and merchandise; 35% off 12 bottles or more; $20 flat-rate shipping.
4580 Highway 12, Lodi; (209) 368-7384; https://michaeldavidwinery.com/.
Nostra Vita Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pick-up noon-5 p.m. Thursday through Monday; mix-and-match 12 bottles for $150 (exclusions apply), flat-rate shipping for three and six bottles in California.
1150 W. Turner Road, Lodi; (209) 334-0274; https://www.nostravitawinery.com/.
Oak Farm Vineyards
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; complimentary shipping on three bottles or more.
23627 N. DeVries Road, Lodi; (209) 365-6565; https://www.oakfarmvineyards.com/.
Oak Ridge Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; complimentary delivery within 10 miles of winery.
6100 E. Victor Road, Lodi; (209) 369-4769; https://www.oakridgewinery.com/.
Omega Cellars
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; $5 shipping for six bottles or more in California.
13731 N. Highway 88, Lodi; (209) 367-1910; http://www.omegavineyardsandwinery.com/.
Paskett Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; complimentary shipping of six bottles or more; complimentary local delivery of four bottles or more; phone-in to order gourmet meal with complimentary local delivery.
11070 E. Woodbridge Road, Acampo; (209) 200-1959; https://www.paskettwinery.com/.
Peltier Winery
Phone-in orders, curbside pickup and local delivery; $160/case discount on 2015 Petite Sirah or Zinfandel.
22150 N. Kennefick Road, Acampo; (209) 367-4882; https://peltierwinery.com/.
PRIE Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup.
15628 Alpine Road, Lodi; (209) 784-0394; https://www.priewinery.com/.
Rescue Dog Wines
Phone-in and online case purchases 20% off with code STOCKUP, includes complimentary shipping; $10 shipping for two bottles or more; complimentary shipping on six bottles or more.
No physical address; (866) 678-8466; https://www.rescuedogwines.com/.
R-N-R Vineyards
Complimentary shipping on online orders.
21875 N. Atkins Road, Clements; (209) 759-3023; https://rnrvineyard.com/.
Scotto’s Wine & Cider
Phone-in and email orders; 1-cent shipping on six bottles or more in California; 30% off six bottles or more of same wine; 50% off 12 bottles or more of the same wine.
14 S. School St., Lodi; (209) 224-8590; https://www.scottoswineandcider.com/.
Spenker Family Farm Winery & Creamery
Complimentary delivery of wine and cheese to Lodi and Stockton.
17291 DeVries Road, Lodi; (209) 367-0467; https://www.spenkerwinery.com/.
St. Amant Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; 50% off shipping of six bottles or more; complimentary shipping on 12 bottles or more.
1 Winemaster Way, Suite I, Lodi; (209) 367-0646; https://www.stamantwine.com/.
St. Jorge Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup.
22769 N. Bender Road, Acampo; (209) 365-0202; https://www.stjorgewinery.com/.
Stonum Vineyards & Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; 15% off 1-5 bottles with code 163; 20% off six bottles or more with code 164.
16388 Alpine Road, Lodi; (209) 224-8130; http://www.stonumvineyards.com/.
Twisted Barrel Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; local delivery.
1376 E. Turner Road, Suite D, Lodi; (209) 334-2554; https://twistedbarrelwinery.com/.
Van Ruiten Family Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; complimentary local delivery within 10 miles of winery; $1 shipping for six bottles or more in California; 50% off shipping for six bottles or more outside California.
340 W. Highway 12, Lodi; (209) 334-5722; https://www.vrwinery.com/.
Viaggio Estate & Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup; $1 shipping for six bottles or more in California; $1 shipping for 12 bottles or more outside California; $30 wine & pizza special Friday-Monday.
100 E. Taddei Road, Acampo; (209) 368-1378; http://www.viaggiowinery.com/.
Wilson Family Winery
Phone-in orders and curbside pickup.
11484 E. Harney Lane, Lodi; (209) 365-3820; http://www.wilsonfamilywinery.com/.
Wine Social
In-person purchase and pick-up, 25% off single bottle with $50 gift card purchase; $1 delivery of four bottles or more within 15 miles of tasting room.
7 N. School St., Lodi; (209) 224-5740; https://www.lodiwinesocial.com/.
For more information, visit https://mailchi.mp/lodiwine.com/winetogo.