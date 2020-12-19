The number of San Joaquin County residents claiming unemployment continued to trickle downward last month, falling to an even 9% from 9.6%, the California Employment Development Department reported Friday.
November’s numbers continued a seven-month trend of slow but steady decline. Unemployment was at 16% in April when the county first felt the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Friday’s numbers, however, reflect the jobless rate just before the county was included into the San Joaquin Valley region, in which a three week stay-at-home order was issued to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The trade, transportation and utilities sector added 2,500 jobs last month, the biggest increase in the county. The professional and business services sector added 600 jobs, while the manufacturing, government, and leisure and hospitality sectors all added 100 positions, according to EDD.
The construction industry reported 200 jobs lost, as did the mining and logging sector.
A total of 29,000 county residents were out of work in November, the EDD said.
Of the county’s seven incorporated cities, Lodi had the second-highest jobless rate last month at 8.1%, with 2,400 unemployed.
Stockton continued to have the highest unemployment rate at 10.9%, with 14,100 out of work.
In October, Lodi’s unemployment rate was at 8.5%, the third highest in the county behind Stockton and Manteca, which had a 7.4% jobless rate last month.
Despite the slight decrease in jobless numbers, WalletHub, an online financial reporting service, said Friday that California has eighth highest unemployment rate in the country at 7.9% for the month of November.
Since January, unemployment has risen from 839,986 to November’s numbers of more than 1.49 million, the website said, an increase of 77.57%, the 10th worst recovery rate in the country.
A complete report can be found at www.tinyurl.com/ joblessCA.
WalletHub also reported on Thursday that earlier this month, California had the ninth largest increase in weekly unemployment claims in the country.
Claims in California increased by 451.82% since the beginning of the year. There were 202,627 unemployment claims for the week of Dec. 7, opposed to 36,720 filed the week of Jan. 1.
A total 10,704,504 unemployment claims had been filed in California between March 16 — shortly after the pandemic began — and Dec. 7, the website reported. A complete report can be found at www.tinyurl. com/CAclaims.
State and county unemployment numbers from the EDD for December will not be known until Jan. 22.
On Tuesday, the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office announced it authored search warrants for an ongoing EDD unemployment insurance fraud and identity theft investigation that was discovered by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Department.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Manteca and Stockton police departments, as well as investigators from the EDD and the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation.
During the service of the search warrants, the District Attorney’s Office said additional evidence of EDD fraud was located, in addition to 18 illegal firearms that were seized as evidence. The investigation is ongoing.
“The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigations have been working to stop unemployment fraud,” District Attorney Tori Verber Salazar said in a media statement Tuesday.
“EDD is a resource available to help many who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic. In San Joaquin County, organized crime will not be allowed to steal these resources,” she said.