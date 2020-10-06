The Bank of Stockton made its Lodi expansion official on Monday, opening its newest bank at 1102 W. Kettleman Lane.
“We are happy to open this beautiful second Lodi location, which is warm, inviting and timeless, like the Bank of Stockton itself,” said Douglass M. Eberhardt II, president, CEO and chairman of the board. “Throughout our 153 year history, the Bank of Stockton has weathered panics, recessions, the Great Depression, two world wars, many cyclical down-turns and now COVID-19. We are still In the midst of COVID-19 protocols, so we are doing a soft opening without a lot of fanfare. Despite social distancing protocols, we welcome everyone to enjoy the convenience of the new location.”
The new bank design — featuring field stone, stucco, cobblestone, natural wood, and rustic materials — pays tribute to the agricultural traditions of Lodi. Thomas Roman Architecture worked with the Bank of Stockton and John Dentoni, chief financial officer and project lead, and J.R. Lennen Construction to create the new branch.
The bank’s lobby is open, airy and filled with natural light. Details evoke the pastoral character of the community while the building remains fresh and contemporary.
“Our customers will feel a welcoming atmosphere while enjoying their banking,” Vice President Mary- Elizabeth Eberhardt said. “... In addition to a beautiful lobby and 24-hour ATM, the new branch has drive-thru banking and even a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop next door.”
The bank walls are lined with historical photos reflective of Lodi’s rich community heritage. From an enlarged map of Lodi in 1896 to a photograph of the Kettleman family, the bank used photos from its historical archives to decorate the new branch, said Angela Brusa, vice president and director of marketing.
Walter Bozich will manage both the existing Church Street branch and the new Kettleman Lane location.
The Bank of Stockton is the oldest bank in California still operating under its original charter. The bank was established on Aug. 12, 1867, just two years after the end of the Civil War, celebrating its 153rd anniversary last month.
“When we opened our doors a century and a half ago, banking looked a little different than it does today,” Douglass Eberhardt said. “Transactions were recorded in ledger books by hand, and a visit to the bank was made on horseback, by way of dirt roads.”
Today, the Bank of Stockton has 20 branches in 16 cities spanning nine contiguous counties. It manages $3.9 billion in assets.
“Today, our customers can enjoy technological innovations like our mobile app with remote deposit, Douglass Eberhardt said. “But regardless of how our customers like to bank, our tradition of personalized service, strength and commitment to the communities we serve have remained constants throughout our history.”