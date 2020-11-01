For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the unemployment rate in San Joaquin County has steadied over the course of one month, according to the Employment Development Department’s latest report.
Released last Friday, the EDD’s report for the county shows the unemployment rate was at 11.4% in September, unchanged from numbers reported in August.
The state’s unemployment rate for September was 10.8%, while the nation saw a 7.7% rate, the EDD said.
While the jobless rate remained steady for September, some industries did see an increase in workforce. The trade, transportation and utilities sector saw a labor increase of 1,600 jobs, the largest in the county.
Government jobs increased by 600, leisure and hospitality saw a 400-job uptick, while education and health services added 300 positions.
In all, the county saw an increase of 2,800 jobs last month, according to the EDD.
Only the financial activities and the professional and business services sectors reported job losses in September, with the former losing 100 people and the latter letting 300 go.
Lodi still has the fourth-highest jobless rate among the county’s seven incorporated cities, reporting 9.2% unemployment with 2,700 out of work. There were 2,800 unemployed in August for a 9.7% jobless rate.
With 17,100 unemployed last month, Stockton had the highest jobless rate at 13.1%, a slight decline from the 13.6% reported in August.
Tracy had a 10.6% unemployment rate last month, and Manteca had a 10.5% rate.
The county had a labor force of 323,000 in September, with a total of 36,800 out of work. Some 38,400 were unemployed throughout the county in August, according to the EDD.