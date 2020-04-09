Local photographer spreads smiles amid pandemic

With her studio closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, photographer Stephanie Rodriguez found herself with extra time on her hands.
So when she heard about a photographer in Virginia who was giving away free “porch portraits,” Rodriguez was inspired to do the same thing in San Joaquin County — with a twist.
“I took it to a different level and thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be fun if we could do different themes, and have people having fun with it?’” she said.
She started in her own neighborhood in Stockton. Wearing a mask, Rodriguez shoots each photo from the sidewalk, being careful to maintain the six-foot distance from her subjects. She touches nothing but her camera.
“This is something serious, and I think we need to take it serious,” she said.
Even when trying to bring a little light and laughter to anxious people trapped at home.
Families are invited to dress up, bring a pet, props or signs, and enjoy themselves — without leaving their porch — while she shoots their photo.
One family posed with all five of their dogs, while another showed off their paper towels and toilet paper. A couple “kissed” with their faces hidden by fabric.
Rodriguez captured it all, and gave each family a digital copy of their photo for free.
Soon, word began to spread about what she was doing.
“People love the idea,” she said. “They’re fun, and they’re fun to look at.”
She has gotten a call from a woman whose 30th wedding anniversary and grandchild’s birth were pushed aside by the pandemic. A pregnant schoolteacher, due in May, lost her appointment for maternity photos. A Bear Creek High School senior wanted to show off the gown she will not get to wear to prom.
“These kids were born in the wake of 9/11 and they’re graduating during a pandemic,” Rodriguez said.
For her, there’s a personal connection, too. Her father lived through the 1918 flu pandemic, and she remembered hearing him talk about how it affected San Francisco.
The COVID-19 pandemic is also historic, she said, and she wants to capture it. She’s even considering turning this project into a book, sharing the story of each family she includes.
For now, though, she’s simply offering a little bit of joy, for free, to families who need it.
“This isn’t about profiting,” Rodriguez said. “I just want, during this crisis, to be able to offer something to people.”
Rodriguez has been taking photos since she was in high school in the 1970s, and turned it into a career in 2012. She photographs events, weddings, newborns, quinceañeras, and everything in between.
She’s happy to be able to turn that career into a way to spread hope and positivity during a difficult time, and hopes that, just like that Virginia photographer inspired her, she might spark someone else to give back.
“I would love to see other photographers be involved and going out in their community and doing this,” she said.
Right now, she is limiting her photos to San Joaquin County. Her calendar is booked for the next two weeks, with trips to Lodi, Linden, Tracy and other area towns. At each, she’ll continue to follow social distancing advice, and she urges everyone to do the same.
“I just want everyone to stay healthy, and to observe all the guidelines that are put out,” she said.
Any neighborhoods who would like her to visit and take photos are welcome to reach out.
“This is just from my heart,” she said.
For more information or to view her photos, visit www.steffirphotography.com.