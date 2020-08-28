Just outside Beauty of the Beast in Downtown Lodi, freshly groomed dogs Joie and Emma excitedly greeted their human, Valerie Bristow, as she arrived to pick them up.
Joseph Regalado, manager of the pet salon, led the two dogs out of the West Pine Street business, opened the newly installed black gate, and handed Bristow the pooches’ leashes.
The gate is one of the COVID-19 changes the local business has implemented. No customers — besides the furry kind — are allowed inside. Beauty of the Beast has reduced its hours and the drop-off window has been cut to 30 minutes from two hours in an effort to minimize contact with people.
Despite the reduction in hours, Regalado said business is booming after being shut down for three months.
“Business for us is good,” he said. “We’re booked out for about a month. It’s weird; no matter what, people still want their dogs groomed. And it’s not just us, we get calls from other people, too, saying they’re booked up for two to three weeks. I think grooming in general is doing good.”
While Beauty of the Beast has been at its current location about 15 years, Regalado said there’s always an increase in demand after a business has been shut down.
But while the pet salon has seen a surge in clients in recent weeks, other Downtown businesses haven’t fared as well, he said.
“It’s sad, our neighbors aren’t open here, because of COVID-19,” he said. “They’re shut down. The salon on the corner, Ciao Bella, has been there for 20 years. They closed forever now. Permanently. They’ve been there forever. I’m just watching my friends take a big hit.”
Dave Kirsten, a member of the Downtown Business Alliance, said business for some — such as restaurants — is doing well, while others are struggling to get by. Retail stores fall into that latter category, he said.
“There has been some benefit to restaurants through the city’s program to allow outdoor seating,” he said. “I have to give the city credit for coming up with some sort of plan to give restaurants that kind of help. Not that business is at the same level it would be if they were allowed to have indoor seating, but it’s been helpful to some.”
Retail, however, hasn’t experienced the same kind of renewed business that the dining industry has, he said.
“Obviously, they’re wearing masks and limiting the number of customers they can have inside,” Kirsten said. “But it has to have a negative impact on their cashflow. And with the number of jobless increasing, fewer people employed, there is less demand for merchandise and fewer customers coming into stores.”
West Oak Nosh, located at 10 W. Oak St., is one of the restaurants that has been helped by outdoor seating, although the recent triple-digit heat and wildfires kept most customers from eating, co-owner Melissa DeAnda said.
“We’re good, we’re hanging in there,” she said. “Obviously we’d love to go inside sooner than later. But it’s nice that it’s not 105 and smoke everywhere, it makes outdoor dining a lot more enjoyable.”
Although diners are not allowed inside and outdoor seating is limited, DeAnda said the restaurant has been able to provide both food and cocktails to go, along with beer, both draft and bottled or canned, thanks to permission from Alcohol and Beverage Control.
“Weekends have been busier,” she said. “We’ve been getting a lot of DoorDash and to-go orders. It’s been awesome — it definitely helped. We’re just ready for our governor to let us all back in. That would be great.”
Sandy Padgett, owner of La Fleurette Garden Decor at 16 W. Oak St., said she reopened during the second week of June. She was hesitant about reopening, as many people were experiencing financial difficulties during the pandemic, she said.
However, the support she has received from the community and her clientele was overwhelming, she said.
“When I opened, I had three months rent due, quarterly taxes due, and other operating expenses, and I was able to pay it all off within two weeks,” she said. “I am so, so grateful. So I have to say, so far so good. It’s kind of leveling out now.”
Following health and safety guidelines to slow the spread of COVID-19 hasn’t been an issue, Padgett said, as she typically only had a few customers in at a time prior to the pandemic. She cleans everything in the store after customers leave, wears her mask and has hand sanitizer available for those who want to use it.
“So far it’s been really great,” she said. “In May I celebrated seven years. This is a bucket list thing for me, so it’s been fun. Kind of gives me a purpose. I love sourcing out the artists, I am trying to use as many local artists as I can.”
When she can’t find local artists or artisans for a product she wants to sell, she tries to stick to creators from the U.S. or Canada.
“It’s funny, the people that have come in, they’re really excited ... we were housebound for so long, I think it was just fun for them to be out and about,” she said.
Kent Steinwert, president and CEO of F&M Bank, said businesses all over the region are adapting well to routinely cleaning merchandise or surfaces in their stores and restaurants.
In April, the bank used its own capital and liquidity to provide some $334 million in loans to small businesses and nonprofits affected by COVID-19 through the Paycheck Protection Loan Program.
This week, Steinwert said the bank is helping the 1,600 businesses it provided aid to in the spring apply for loan forgiveness.
“Some of those businesses are struggling, but some are doing very well,” he said. “It’s very much like the start of a Dickens novel, in that it’s the best of times, but it’s the worst of times.”
Businesses that rely on a congregate of customers, such as restaurants and health clubs, have been harmed the most, Steinwert said, since they are now limited with regard to how many people they can serve at one time.
However, industries such as hotels and agricultural supply merchants are seeing a resurgence as the state allows those sectors to reopen.
“We do believe the economy is coming back, and it’s best if it will be allowed to open further,” Steinwert said. “If the state decides to lock things down further, there will be devastating effects, including a rise in unemployment, loss of cars, homes and businesses. Businesses need to reopen, otherwise we’re going to see an increasing number of businesses fail.”