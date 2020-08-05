Nearly five months into a pandemic, would you welcome a weekend of divergence and diversity? If so, the fifth annual Lodi Tour of Albariño awaits Aug. 14-16.
The event will have a different flair this year in order to accommodate social-distancing protocols aimed at keeping customers safe but getting them out of the house.
The Lodi Tour of Albariño spotlights Spanish and Portuguese white wine produced from a number of wineries in the Lodi region. Local growers pride themselves on a diversity of wine grapes, with over 100 different varieties grown in Lodi.
Albariño has been grown in the region since 1999, and while it may be better known by wine bloggers and Spanish wine aficionados, it is catching the attention of American consumers.
Albariño is a dry white wine produced from a white grape variety that is best known in the Iberian Peninsula countries of Spain and Portugal. Albariño is typically found in the Rias Baixas area of Galicia in northwestern Spain and known as Alvarinho in Portugal. It is thick-skinned and small-berried with aromatics similar to a Riesling.
There are over 30,000 acres of Albariño in Spain and over 14,000 acres in Portugal. Its popularity in California is on the rise with grapes being planted in Lodi, Napa, Sonoma and the Central Coast.
The wineries participating in this year’s Lodi Tour of Albariño include:
- Bokisch Vineyards, 18921 Atkins Road, Lodi
- Dancing Coyote Wines, 3125 East Orange St., Acampo
- Harney Lane Winery 9010 E. Harney Lane, Lodi
- Klinker Brick Winery 15887 Alpine Road, Lodi
Visit www.lodispanishwinetour.com to get a description of what each winery will be offering, from tastings, Spanish food pairings, Facebook and Instagram Live events and more.