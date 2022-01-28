A Lodi winery’s white wine was recently honored as “the finest of the finest” this month, beating out 52 other winemakers.
The 2020 Viognier from Acquiesce Winery & Vineyards was voted the White Sweepstake Winner in the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition that concluded a four-day event on Jan. 14.
Acquiesce co-owner Sue Tipton said she entered 10 wines this year, and each one received an award.
“These awards are acknowledgement that our efforts in the vineyard and the winery are being recognized,” Tipton said. “Of course, we receive daily recognition from our customers who understand, and enjoy our wines.”
Tipton’s 2020 Grenache Blanc, 2020 Roussanne and 2020 Picpoul Blanc varietals were all awarded “Best in Class,” which the competition said was unprecedented.
“Making white wines only has made us a bit of an outlier in Lodi and this being our 10-year anniversary, I’ve come to realize unique white wines in Lodi are valued as real premium wines and looking forward, as we plant more vines, we will be taking more outlier type steps,” she said. “That’s the sort of journey that excites us and keeps us focused.”
The annual competition, which reviews and awards wines from across North America, is held as part of the Cloverdale Citrus Wine Fair each year.
“Susan Tipton’s masterful hand with white grapes traditionally associated with France’s Rhone Valley was recognized with remarkable consistency,” wrote long-time competition judge Mike Dunne.
“Four of her white varietal wines topped their classes with her mellifluous 2020 Viognier going all the way to win the competition’s award for best white wine on the strength of its honeysuckle perfume and tuneful suggestions of peach orchard,” he wrote. “It outdistanced 16 other nominated whites for the top honor in the final round of voting.”
More than 5,800 wines in nearly 200 classes from across the contitnent were entered in the competition and evaluated by 50 judges.
Another Sweepstake Winner from Lodi was m2 Wines, which was recognized in the “Packaging: Surface Designs” class for its 2019 Patina Red Blend.
Seis Soles Wine Co. also won Sweepstake awards in the “Packaging: Minimal” class for its 2018 SolTierra, and in the “Packaging: Ornate” class for both its 2018 Red Blend and 2018 Gran Reserva Red Blend vareitals.
Seven other Lodi wineries were recognized in “Best of Class” for a number of varietals as well.
Michael David’s Petite Petit was honored for its 2019 Petite Syrah, as was Mikami Vineyards; Mettler Family Vineyards was recognized for its Red Blend Zinfandel (no vintage); Peltier was recognized foir its 2019 Rose Sparkling; and Oak Farm Vineyards was honored for its 2020 Sauvignon Blanc/Fume.
Jeff Runquist Wines of Plymotuh, Calif., received “Best IN Class” for its 2020 Tempranillo, of which the grapes were grown in Lodi’s Liberty Oaks Vineyard, and Napa’s V. Sattui was recognized for its 2019 Zinfandel, of which grapes were grown in Lodi’s Plymouth Vineyard Old Vine.
For a complete list of medal winners and “Best In Class” honors, visit winejudging.com/medal-winners.