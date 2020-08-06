Adventist Health Lodi Memorial has been named to Newsweek’s 2020 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals. The distinction recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.
“At Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, providing a positive birthing experience — through advanced care with a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and a partnership with UC Davis Health — is something we strive to offer every expecting family,” said Daniel Wolcott, president of Adventist Health Lodi Memorial. “I am so proud of our OB team, who is dedicated to high reliability, patient safety and quality care.”
“Best Maternity Care Hospitals showcases an elite group of hospitals from across the country,” said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief of Newsweek. “These facilities stand out for the care they provide to women and families, and for giving babies a strong start to life. Particularly in these uncertain times, we are honored to share this list of top-ranked facilities with Newsweek’s readership.”
Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial was one of fewer than 250 to receive the accolade.