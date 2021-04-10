Burlington to open at former JC Penney location

One of the largest spaces in the Sunwest Plaza has remained vacant for the last four years, but it will soon be home to an off-price retailer with nearly 800 locations nationwide.
Burlington Stores announced on Friday that it will be moving into the former home of JC Penney, located at 2422 W. Kettleman Lane.
The location will be the 87th Burlington in California. An exact opening date has yet to be determined, but company account coordinator Nicole DiTolla said doors will open this spring.
“We are excited to open our first location in the Lodi community this spring, bringing great values to area residents on merchandise for the entire family and home,” she said.
Crews were on site Friday preparing for the store’s opening.
Based in New Jersey, Burlington operates 769 stores across the country, offering men’s, women’s and children’s clothing; accessories; footwear, home decor; pet supplies and gifts.
Once opened, masks will be required to enter the store. Customers without them will be offered one by employees. Social distancing will be required as well.
Staff will also routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including frequently cleaning high-touch areas. Sanitatization materials will be available throughout the store, as will shopping cart wipes.
The company is actively looking for local employees, and those interested can visit www.BurlingtonStores.jobs.
JC Penney closed it doors in the Sunwest Plaza in June 0f 2017 after 22 years in that location.