A shooting at a Lodi bar early Sunday morning left one man dead and another hospitalized, the Lodi Police Department reported.
The surviving victim is currently in critical but stable condition at a local hospital, police said.
At approximately 1:16 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at the El Dorado Club located at 116 N. Sacramento Street. At the scene, officers discovered that two male victims in their 20s had been shot.
This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time, police said.
The location of the shooting has been a hot spot for Lodi police, with 47 calls for service this year alone, according to Lt. Tim Fritz. However, not all calls have been related to the El Dorado Club, Fritz said, citing several that occurred when the bar was closed.
Lodi PD is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Detective Lockie at 209-269-4798 or contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. (Please reference LPD Case#23-4795).
