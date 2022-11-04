Every dog has its day: Animal Friends Connection to hold annual fundraiser

An event that ensures every dog has its day returns to the Lodi appellation this month.
Animal Friends Connection will host its 2022 Vineyard Run & Jog-a-Dog Nov. 20 at 9 a.m. at Heritage Oak Winery, 10112 E. Woodbridge Road in Acampo.
The Jog-A-Dog, which includes a Kids Fun Run, a 3.1-mile run with or without dogs, and a 1-mile fun run/walk, is one of AFC's biggest fundraisers of the year.
Patricia Sherman, AFC president, said the event typically raised more than $5,000 a year.
Funds benefit homeless cats and dogs the organization cares for throughout the year.
"The run might be a little different this year," Sherman said. "Last year somebody said the course wasn't a full 5K, so we've looked at a little bit of a different course so it is in fact a 5K."
Runners both young and old — and their canine companions — will still journey through the Heritage Oak vineyards during the event.
The Kids Fun Run begins at 9 a.m., and includes a quarter-mile course for children 6 and younger, and a half-mile course for youth 10 and younger. Children will receive a goodie bag as well.
The 3.1 mile run begins at 9:15 a.m., but those without dogs will start first.
The Jog-A-Dog begins at 9:30 a.m.
Adults will be given t-shirts before the runs begin.
While the winery is known for its close proximity to the Mokelumne River for scenic outings, participants will not be able to run along the scenic waterway.
"The first year we had it out there, we planned to run down to the river," Sherman said. "But that year we had a lot of rain, so the banks flooded and muddy, and we had to change the course at the last minute. And the following year, there was no rain, but the banks were still muddy."
Sherman said if participants want to see the river, they are encouraged to bring a picnic lunch and walk down to the area after the run, which ends at noon.
During run through the vineyards, water will be available for both runners and dogs.
There will be a raffle after ward, and everyone who crosses the finish line will receive water, fruit and a ribbon.
An awards ceremony will take place at about 10:15 a.m., and the first place finisher — either adult or child — will win dinner for two at a local restaurant.
The top adult male and female race winners will also receive dinner for two at a local restaurant.
And as always, the first dog to make it to the finish line will get a Doggie basket full of goodies.
The second and third place dog teams each receive a gift card and a dog treat.
Participants who pledge more than $350 in donations will receive dinner for two at a local restaurant, and those who pledge more than $500 will receive $75 in gift cards.
Race registration is $40 online at animalfriendsconnect.org. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged, so Sherman and her staff know how many t-shirts to have on-hand Nov. 20.
"It's a fun event," she said. "You don't have to have kids or a dog. You just have to enjoy running and wanting to do it for charity."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.