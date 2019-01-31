Lodinews.com

Lodi man arrested on suspicion of child porn possession

Posted: Wednesday, January 30, 2019 10:50 pm

Lodi man arrested on suspicion of child porn possession By John Bays/News-Sentinel Staff Writer

Acting on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, detectives from the Lodi Police Department on Monday arrested a man suspected of possession child pornography as well as a loaded handgun.

Detectives obtained a search warrant and contacted 59-year-old Ronald Baker at approximately 1 p.m. Monday in an alley behind the 300 block of North Washington Street, according to Detective Michael Hitchcock, where Baker had been living in a van.

“That’s where we found him in possession of the pornography,” Hitchcock said on Wednesday. “It was a significant amount, multiple videos and photos.”

Baker was also found in possession of a “loaded and concealable firearm,” according to a post on the department’s Facebook page, and arrested on suspicion of possession of child pornography and multiple firearms-related charges.

If you know or have suspicions that a child is in danger, please contact the Lodi Police Department, or submit a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or www.missingkids.com.

