BEA AHBECK/NEWS-SENTINEL Snow pricesses and snow crystals dance during the dress rehearsal of the Lodi Ballet 12th annual production of The Nutcracker at Hutchins Street Square Thursday evening, Dec. 14, 2017. There will be performances on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets go to www.loditickets.com or call 209 333 6782.