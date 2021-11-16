Lodi Police Department detectives spent the morning canvassing Salas Park and the nearby railroad tracks Tuesday morning investigating a homicide.
Officer Hettie Stillman, a spokeswoman for the department, said no further details would be released early Tuesday afternoon. However, she said officers were called to the area at 7:50 a.m. Officers had taped off access to the city’s property directly north of the park between Stockton and Church streets at about 10 a.m.
According to the department’s jail inmate log, 29-year-old Randall Lee Allenbaugh was booked for murder just before 2 p.m.
This is the fifth homicide in Lodi this year, following the July 2 murder of 15-year-old Jorge Gonzalez on the 1000 block of South Hutchins Steeet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lodi Police Department at 209-333-6728.