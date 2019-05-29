A look at Tokay High’s top 10 graduates (valedictorian Jasmin Gill was featured in a story and is not included in this list).
2. Rubie Dhillon
GPA: 4.78
Parents/guardians: Hardev and Bhupinder Dhillon.
Post-graduation plans: Attend UCLA to study computer science.
Goals for next 10 years: Earn a post-graduate degree in Data Science and pursue a career as a data analyst.
Clubs/activities: Science Olympiad (2015-2019), Science Bowl (2015-2019), basketball team (2015-2019), Storm Drain Detectives (2015-
2019), Lodi Youth Commission (2019), Central Valley Youth Symphony (2015-2019), NorCal Science Festival Planning Committee (2015-2019),
STEAM Team (2018-2019), Go Green Club (2015-2019), National Honor Society (2016-2019), Key Club (2015-2019), California Scholarship Federation (2015-2019)
Most Memorable Experience: Competing at the National Science Bowl Competition in Washington D.C. during my sophomore year of high school.
Who would you like to thank and why?: I would like to thank God for all of the opportunities I have been so fortunate to have. I would also like to thank my parents for their endless support and unconditional love. They have always pushed me to be the best I can be. Thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Heberle for helping me develop a passion for science. I am forever grateful for their dedication. Thank you to my family, coaches, and teachers for teaching me important lessons that I can apply to all walks of life.
3. Ravneet KaurRajasansi
GPA: 4.7619
Parents/guardians: Inder Singh, Kuldip Kaur.
Post-graduation plans: After graduating, I plan to attend UC Berkeley and major in molecular and cell biology with an emphasis in neurobiology.
Goals for next 10 years: I hope to attain an undergraduate and graduate degree, and go on to do research involving treatment for Type 1 diabetes.
Clubs/activities: I participated in Science Olympiad (captain), volleyball, the Norcal Festival Planning Committee (logistics chairman), Tokay
STEAM Team (vice president), National Honors Society (secretary), Go Green Club, Coastal Cleanup, and California Scholarship Federation.
Most memorable experience: My most memorable experience was this year when we visited the Stanford Clinical Lab and I held a human brain in my hands.
Who would you like to thank and why?: I would thank my parents for supporting me in my decisions, my teachers for guiding and motivating me, and my Science Olympiad coaches for stimulating my love for science.
4. Asiel Garcia
GPA: 4.57
Parents/guardians: Maria and Jose Garcia.
Post-graduation plans: Attend college.
Goals for next 10 years: Receive my undergraduate degree, then attend and graduate from med school.
Clubs/activities: National Honors Society, church and volunteer work, NorCal Science Festival, Link Crew.
Most memorable experience: Going to San Francisco with my friends because it showed me that a person can get good grades and still have fun and not be stressed out all the time.
Who would you like to thank and why?: My parents because they did everything they could and sacrificed a lot to give me the best chance possible at going to college and having a better life. They pushed me to work hard and set goals fro myself. They inspired me to do the best I could and supported me the entire way with all of my decisions. They are the reason I am at the place I am right now and I cannot thank them enough for helping me get to where I am today.
5. Vylynn Vy Ha
GPA: 4.56
Parents/guardians: Sally Le, Tommy Ha.
Post-graduation plans: Attend CSU Fullerton and major in nursing.
Goals for next 10 years: Graduate with a BSN and become a pediatric nurse.
Clubs/activities: NHS, CSF, Link Crew, club soccer.
Most memorable experience: There is not a specific experience, but the most memorable experience of my life was meeting all of my friends, especially my five best friends, and having them all be there for me and every second we have spent together.
Who would you like to thank and why?: My parents and family for always supporting me in everything I do and lending a hand whenever it is needed.
6. MonserratSandoval Briseño
GPA: 4.5
Parents/guardians: Adan Briseño and Cecilia Briseño.
Post-graduation plans: I will be attending UC Davis with an English major.
Goals for next 10 years: I would like to study abroad, determine a career path, and graduate from college.
Clubs/activities: Throughout high school, I was involved with the National Honors Society, the California Scholarship Federation, The Yesterday Again Film Festival, cross Country, and cheerleading.
Most memorable experience: One unforgettable experience for me was performing at halftime for cheer for homecoming, and nailing a great
routine, I was crowned Homecoming Queen. It was a night filled with great success and happiness.
Who would you like to thank and why?: I would of course like to thank my family for always encouraging me to do my best, especially my sister Ana Briseño. I would specifically like to single out one of my grade school teachers, Ms. Analia Puga, for implementing in me the thirst for knowledge and success from a very young age.
7. Molly Elizabeth Robison
GPA: 4.48
Parents/guardians: John and Karen Robison.
Post-graduation plans: I am planning on attending Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. I plan to study civil engineering with an emphasis in environmental science.
Goals for next 10 years: I plan to be done with my bachelors degree as well as my masters, and be an engineer. I also hope to start my family and settle down.
Clubs/activities: I was a part of CSF, NHS, tennis, and swim.
Most memorable experience: Conflict management was a great class to be a part of. I enjoyed helping make Tokay's campus more peaceful.
Who would you like to thank and why?: I would like to thank Mrs. Dougish and Mr. Tracy because their classes challenged me to be my best and helped me grow the most as a student. I would also thank my parents for their continual support in my studies.
8. Bryant Kimball-Augustus Neuvert
GPA: 4.405
Parents/guardians: Eric and Debbie.
Post-graduation plans: Serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Goals for next 10 years: Earn a master's degree in mechanical engineering, get a job as an aerospace engineer at NASA. Clubs/activities: Baseball, eSports.
Most memorable experience: My most memorable experience is split between getting a 36 on my ACT and becoming a SoundCloud rapper.
Who would you like to thank and why?: I would like to thank my parents for always pushing me to become better and God for making me too stubborn to give up.
9. Alan Pinedo
GPA: 4.3095
Parents/guardians: Luz and Rodrigo Pinedo.
Post-graduation plans: Attend UC Santa Barbara in an astrophysics-related major and also have a blast in university. Having fun is my second priority.
Goals for next 10 years: Get a bachelor's degree in physics/astronomy/astrophysics and then apply for NASA while still working towards a PhD.
Clubs/activities: CSF since freshman year, wrestling freshman and sophomore year, robotics and chess clubs in senior year.
Most memorable experience: Going to a 5-star hotel in Mexico and downing myself in the all-you-can-eat food.
Who would you like to thank and why?: I would like to thank my two counselors, Mrs. Wilson and Engelbrick, for helping me organize as well as set up my present and future plans. My teachers have also been a big help in educating me on various subjects and have helped me decide which major I would like to do. Their openness to questions and problems also made me feel at ease in school. My parents have encouraged me extensively to seek a high education and have been very proud of everything I've done. That gave me a lot of motivation to enroll in the AP courses I took. My brother also helped me a lot in deciding colleges since he already went through the process. I would also like to indirectly thank my video games for allowing me control my stress despite all my work.
10. Catherine Love
GPA: 4.26
Parents/guardians: Jerry and Ann Love.
Post-graduation plans: After graduation, I plan to attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Ariz., to study elementary education.
Goals for the next 10 years: I plan to have both a bachelor’s and master’s degree, along with a teaching credential. I hope to be experienced and established as a third grade teacher.
Clubs/activities: Over the past four years I have been involved in the National Honors Society, California Scholastic Federation, Link Crew,
Friday Night Live, conflict management, peer tutoring, volleyball, and student teaching.
Most memorable experience: My most memorable experience has by far been having the opportunity to student teach for Mrs. McLain at
Larson Elementary for my Careers in Technical Education course.
Who would you like to thank and why: I would thank Mrs. Dougish and Mr. Tracy for pushing me to reach my full potential junior year. They sent a lot of mental challenges and pressure my way, but ultimately they helped me become a better person not only academically, but socially as well.