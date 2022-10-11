Lodi guests hit the right note with Sacramento jazz vocalist

A long-time Sacramento jazz vocalist is looking to make waves in Lodi after she experienced a new kind of energy during a local gig.
Valerie Weinberg, known professionally as Valerie V, was performing at Oak Farm Vineyards on DeVries Road on Sept. 29 when something she hadn’t seen at shows in a long time happened.
Guests in attendance weren’t merely sipping wine while she sang classic jazz standards.
They were singling along. They were dancing. They were enjoying the show.
“It was like life started over again. And I got so excited,” Weinberg said. “You stop marketing once you kind of get into a plateau.”
Weinberg is able to book regular gigs in Sacramento, be it in wine bars, jazz clubs or even Cache Creek Casino, and performing at those venues has become almost mundane and repetitive.
Coming into the Stockton and Lodi music scene had never really been on her radar, until she saw that guests at Oak Farm treated her more than just background music.
“You get kind of sedentary when you’ve sort of reached a point and you think you are content,” she said. “So being here just sort of sparked the fire again.”
Weinberg has always enjoyed singing. As a child, she wanted to be Julie London, sitting atop a piano, her blonde hair hanging from her head while she sang “Cry Me a River.”
But her singing career didn’t really take off until the mid-1990s, when she was in her 50s, married with three children and living in Granite Bay.
“When the kids went to college, I had this percolating need to sing,” she said. “It’s in my blood. So when I started to sing, and it shattered my little world.”
At the time, Weinberg had taken on the role of housewife and mother. Her then-husband was a financial planner who was able to take care of the family’s pocketbook.
Weinberg said that she told him she wanted to sing professionally, he wasn’t supportive.
“So I got divorced and moved to Sacramento, where I became this big fish in a small pond,” she said. “It was (that I was) this older sort of vocalist that had sprung up and was singing the standards.”
Influenced by jazz greats such as Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Jo Stafford, Mary Stallings and Anita Baker, as well as younger singers like Diana Krall, Weinberg became Valerie V and sings jazz classics such as “Embraceable You, “Bye, Bye Blackbird,” and “Makin’ Whoopee.”
She’s even recorded some albums, as well as her own compositions.
Weinberg said her stage performance is a combination of all her influences, and tries to connect and engage with those who come to listen to her sing.
“I want you to feel the music,” she said. “I want to be able to convey to you what these songs mean, because they’re standards. It’s all about the feel of music. You listen to Miles Davis and you feel his pain. You know it. And if you are open to that, the music becomes so much more.”
Weinberg will be performing at Oak Farm Vineyards again in February for a Valentines’ Day performance. Until then she’s looking to book more gigs in Lodi and shake the city up, she said.
“If you can pursue your passion in life and be somewhat successful at it — even if you’re a painter, artist, or a builder — and you feel something happening inside, it really makes life essential,” she said.
For more information about Valerie V, visit valsvocals.com.
